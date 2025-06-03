Sen. Lena Gonzalez’s SB 48 to Protect Schools from Deportation Threats Passes Senate

SACRAMENTO — In the face of continued attacks on our immigrant communities, Majority Leader Gonzalez’s (D-Long Beach) Senate Bill (SB) 48 the Safe Access to Schools Act, which is a California Latino Legislative Caucus Priority bill, passed the Senate on a 28-7 vote.

Since the start of the Trump administration, a flurry of federal actions has targeted immigrant communities across our nation and state. From attempts to end birthright citizenship to a lack of due process rights in deportations, immigrant families are being singled out and stripped of their rights — going against the core values of justice and inclusion that have long guided and shaped California.

In April this year, immigration enforcement officials sought and were denied access to two elementary schools in Los Angeles County. Targeting minors on school campuses for immigration enforcement has a chilling effect on our communities — with devastating consequences. Families live in fear of being torn apart, students stay home out of anxiety and threat of deportation, and schools suffer as attendance drops and funding declines.

In response, Senator Lena Gonzalez, State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond and a robust coalition of parents, teachers, school staff, local educational agencies, and community leaders have been actively advocating for Senate Bill 48 to advance through the legislature and ensure greater protections for students and families.

“Today’s Senate vote in support of the Safe Access to Schools Act is a huge win for our students and all California families,” said Senator Lena Gonzalez. “Amid the chaos, uncertainty and cruel attacks on our immigrant communities, this bill moving forward—is a powerful signal of hope and reassurance. Every child deserves a safe place to learn, and every California family deserves to be treated with dignity and respect. I’m deeply grateful to the teachers, parents, and community members who have championed this bill, to State Superintendent Thurmond for his leadership, and to my Senate colleagues for helping to advance this critical legislation. Now I urge my colleagues in the Assembly to help carry this bill across the finish line and send it to the Governor’s desk.”

“As educators, we work hard to build a sense of safety in our schools because we know students can’t do their best learning when they fear for their own personal wellbeing,” said Jeffery Freitas, President of CFT—A Union of Educators and Classified Professionals, AFT, AFT-CIO. “SB 48 will ensure that students, regardless of their backgrounds, are safe at school and able to access the quality education they deserve. We are thankful to Senator Lena Gonzalez for authoring this critical legislation, and look forward to Assembly passage in the coming weeks.”

Like this: Like Loading...