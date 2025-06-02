DPR Proposes Regulations for Tracking Reportable Pesticide Use Near Schools

The California Department of Pesticide Regulation or DPR released proposed regulations to implement Assembly Bill (AB) 1864, signed by Gov. Newsom on September 25, 2024, to require field identification and reporting on pesticide use near schools to provide greater transparency and ensure compliance with existing regulations that restrict agricultural pesticide use near schools and licensed child day care facilities.

As of Jan. 1, 2018, DPR adopted regulations to place restrictions on the application methods or timing used to apply pesticides to agricultural fields within 1/4 mile of a schoolsite: public K-12 school or licensed child day care facility. The regulations also require the operator of the agricultural field within 1/4 mile of a schoolsite to provide the schoolsite an annual notification of expected pesticide applications.

The proposed regulations would require:

A separate site identification number for the portion of an agricultural field that lies within 1/4 mile of a schoolsite

Restricted material permit applications, notices of intent, and pesticide use reports for agricultural fields within 1/4 mile of a schoolsite to include the specific method of applying the pesticide

Notices of intent submitted for the use of California restricted materials on agricultural fields within 1/4 mile of a schoolsite to include allowable dates and time ranges during which the application can occur

Additionally, the proposed regulations will expand existing restrictions to include private K-12 schools with an enrollment of six or more pupils.

Participate

DPR has opened a public comment period on the proposed regulations through July 14, 2025. Comments may be submitted online through DPR’s public comment portal SmartComment, sent by email to regulations@cdpr.ca.gov, or by mail to:

Lauren Otani, Regulations Coordinator

Department of Pesticide Regulation

1001 I Street, P.O. Box 4015

Sacramento, California 95812-4015

The proposed regulations and rulemaking documents are now available at DPR’s Proposed and Recently Adopted Regulation webpage.

