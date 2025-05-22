Los Angeles Updates: City Council Targets Idle Oil Wells; Youth Relocated for Juvenile Facility Modernization

CD15 Policy Update Adresses Idle, Abandoned OIl Wells

LOS ANGELES — This week, the city council passed a motion introduced by councilman Tim McOsker with councilmember Hernandez to address the environmental and public health risks tied to idle and abandoned oil wells in Los Angeles. Wilmington, as well as other communities across the city, face threats from methane leaks, toxic air and contaminated soil and water due to thousands of these wells. Although the city is working to address oil issues by phasing out production and exploring pathways to plug orphaned wells, the motion calls on city departments to assess current enforcement, recommend improvements to development standards, and study how to better locate and manage wells during new construction. It also proposes new measures such as methane monitoring in residential developments, public safety advisories in planning databases, and increased community input in the development process. Councilmember McOsker said, “This work is vitally important; capping hazardous orphaned wells will have a profound impact on the health and well-being of our communities.”

LA County Probation Announces Relocation of Youth to Support Juvenile Facility Readiness

LOS ANGELES — As part of its efforts to implement the Los Padrinos depopulation plan and modernize its juvenile facilities, the Los Angeles County Probation Department is relocating youth and staff from Camp Paige to Camps Afflerbaugh and Rockey. These camps are in close proximity to Paige, with Afflerbaugh being in the same complex. This move will enable critical infrastructure improvements at Camp Paige while ensuring continuity of care. Staff will also be temporarily reassigned to the other camps.

There are 15 youth housed at the facility. Visiting schedules will remain unchanged, and all parents and guardians will be individually notified by facility staff. On May 16, Judge Espinoza in LA County’s Superior Court, approved the department’s Los Padrinos depopulation plan, which focuses on rehousing youth to existing youth facilities that better suit their individual needs. The Department remains focused on safety, service continuity, and long-term system reform, and is working with partners to operationalize and implement the plan.

