City of Carson Designates June as Fire Prevention Month, Reinforcing Safety Commitment

CARSON — Carson City Council this month voted to designate June as Fire Prevention Month. This decision aligns with the National Safety Council’s or NSC observance of National Safety Month, established in 1996 to raise safety awareness and reduce preventable injuries and deaths.

The Carson city council’s focus on fire prevention in June complements the long-standing recognition of National Fire Prevention Week in October. National Fire Prevention Week was first established by the National Fire Protection Association or NFPA in 1922 to commemorate the Great Chicago Fire of 1871.

While October remains a crucial time for nationwide fire safety efforts, the Carson City Council sought to establish prevention efforts earlier in the year, specifically before Fourth of July celebrations, increased outdoor activities, and other summer festivities. Summer inherently brings heightened fire dangers due to factors such as negligence while grilling, overloaded electrical circuits, dry weather conditions, and the improper use of fireworks.

“The truth is, prevention must be a year-round priority,” stated Mayor Lula Davis-Holmes. “Recognizing June as Fire Prevention Month provides us with an early opportunity to educate, prepare, and protect our residents.”

This designation empowers the Carson Fire Department to expand its community outreach, public education campaigns, and preventative actions during both June and October. As the Fourth of July approaches, a time that often brings an increased risk of fires and related injuries, this is important.

Carson’s Fire Prevention Month also underscores the city council’s commitment to public safety through its Ordinance No. 25-027, which bans all fireworks within city limits. The city recognizes that fireworks are often part of celebrations but urges residents to remain vigilant in keeping neighborhoods safe and peaceful for all — including veterans, individuals sensitive to loud noises, and pets — by refraining from using fireworks. Violations of the ordinance will result in fines or other enforcement actions.

Details: For more detailed information, refer to City Ordinance No. 25-027 or contact public safety at 310-952-1786. To report the illegal use of fireworks, call 310-830-1123.

