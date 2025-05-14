From Prison to Profession: L.A. County Backs Firefighting Career Pathway

LOS ANGELES — The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors May 13 approved a motion to create a new career pathway for formerly incarcerated individuals with wildland firefighting experience. The motion, authored by Chair Pro Tem and Supervisor Hilda L. Solis and co-authored by Supervisor Janice Hahn, responds to the critical role that incarcerated firefighters played in battling the January 2025 wildfires — one of the most destructive in the county’s history.

“These individuals showed bravery and commitment under the most dangerous conditions,” said Chair Pro Tem Solis. “They put their lives on the line for the safety of others, yet when released, they face systemic barriers to employment — even in the very field where they’ve already proven themselves. This motion ensures they are given the opportunity to build stable careers in public service, and work towards a new chapter in their lives.”

Nearly 800 incarcerated individuals were deployed during the January wildfires. Many earned as little as $5.80 per day, plus $1 per hour for active fire response. Despite performing critical work, they often face significant barriers to employment in firefighting after release due to their criminal records.

The motion directs several County departments — including the Los Angeles County Fire Department, the Justice, Care and Opportunities Department or JCOD, the Department of Economic Opportunity, and the Department of Human Resources — to establish a new sub-specialty position, career development intern – wildland fire firefighter or CDI-WF, along with other related entry-level roles. These positions will offer structured employment opportunities for formerly incarcerated individuals with firefighting experience as well as for graduates of the Los Angeles County training center and prepare them to qualify for existing county jobs such as fire suppression aid, senior fire suppression aid, and other fire-related career paths.

“The young people at Los Padrinos have told me about their interest in becoming firefighters so that they can serve their communities when they return home. I appreciate Supervisor Solis for including my amendment to explore how Pine Grove Fire Camp graduates can become LA County Firefighters because this could be that pathway they need. They have worked hard not only on their own rehabilitation but on learning what it takes to be a firefighter and help protect our communities,” said Supervisor Janice Hahn who co-authored the motion.

The motion builds on state-level reforms, including Assembly Bill 2147, which allows certain individuals who served in fire camps to expunge nonviolent felonies from their records. Additional proposed legislation, such as AB 2474 and SB 423, aims to increase pay and improve training standards for incarcerated firefighters.

In addition to establishing entry-level positions like the CDI-WF, the motion calls for mentorship, wraparound support services, and workforce training in wildland and structural firefighting, emergency medical response, and hazardous materials handling. These efforts are intended to help participants successfully transition into permanent fire-related roles. County departments named in the motion will also review background check policies to reduce unnecessary employment barriers, while maintaining exclusions for serious offenses such as arson.

A report back is expected within 60 days with a detailed implementation plan and funding strategies.

