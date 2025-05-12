Harbor Area Briefs: Reps Sound Off on Tariffs, Port Slowdown Plus Update on One San Pedro

Representatives Barragán and Garcia Respond to Trump’s Tariffs and Comments on Port Traffic Slowdown

LONG BEACH — Representatives Nanette Barragán (CA-44) and Robert Garcia (CA-42), along with Long Beach Mayor Rex Richardson, May 9 held a press conference on the harmful effects of President Trump’s tariffs on the San Pedro Bay Port Complex, local workforce, and working-class communities.

The Congress members and Mayor Richardson were responding to Donald Trump’s comment yesterday that “it’s a good thing” that ports across the United States are experiencing a slowdown in traffic. Port of Long Beach chief operating officer Dr. Noel Hacegaba also participated in the press conference to speak on how the tariffs have caused a drastic decline in container traffic to the port, setting off a chain reaction of supply shortages, price spikes, and job cuts for longshoremen, truck drivers, and warehouse employees.

“It is outrageous to claim that the traffic slowdown at our ports is a ‘good thing’ when we have already seen how it’s hurting our middle and working class families,” said Rep. Barragán. “When traffic slows down, people lose their jobs and every family has to pay more at the checkout line — the American people are paying more for everyday essentials because of Trump and House Republicans’ harmful policies. House Democrats will continue to shine a light on the true costs and the impact on our hardworking families.”

Policy Update on One San Pedro

SAN PEDRO — The One San Pedro specific plan officially passed in city council the week of May 5. Council district 15 councilmember Tim McOsker called it a major milestone for the One San Pedro redevelopment project, which will reimagine and revitalize the Rancho San Pedro Housing Development.

Rancho San Pedro has needed this kind of investment. Where there have been 478 public housing units for many years, the city now has the green light to build more than 1,600 new homes —two-thirds of which reportedly will be affordable.

Historically, public housing was too often neglected or targeted for removal. But this community chose a different path to build something inclusive that honors the people who live here now and welcomes those who will come.

With the specific plan now approved, Phase 1 of construction is anticipated to break ground Summer of 2027, with completion expected of Phase 1 by late 2029.

