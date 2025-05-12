Gov. Newsom Announces Judicial Appointments

SACRAMENTO – Gov. Gavin Newsom last week announced his nomination of three Court of Appeal Justices: Associate Justice Helen Zukin as Presiding Justice of the Second District Court of Appeal, Division Four, Judge Mark Hanasono as Associate Justice of the Second District Court of Appeal, Division Three, and, pending confirmation of Justice Helen Zukin to the role of Presiding Justice, Judge Armen Tamzarian as Associate Justice of the Second District Court of Appeal, Division Four.

The Governor also announced his appointment of 12 Superior Court Judges: one in Fresno County; five in Los Angeles County; one in Orange County; one in Sacramento County; one in San Diego County; one in Santa Barbara County; one in Santa Clara County; and one in Ventura County.

Second District Court of Appeal

Associate Justice Helen Zukin, of Los Angeles County, has been nominated to serve as presiding justice of the Second District Court of Appeal, Division Four. She has served as an associate justice in Division Four since 2023. She served as a judge in the Los Angeles County Superior Court from 2018 to 2023. Justice Zukin was a partner at Kiesel Law LLP from 2006 to 2018. She worked as a solo practitioner at the Law Offices of Helen E. Zukin from 1995 to 2006. She was a partner at Simke, Chodos, Silberfeld & Anteau, Inc. from 1990 to 1995. Justice Zukin worked as an associate at Greene, O’Reilly, Agnew & Broillet from 1985 to 1990. Justice Zukin received a Juris Doctor degree from Loyola Law School. She fills the vacancy created by the retirement of presiding justice Brian Currey. This position requires confirmation by the Commission on Judicial Appointments, which consists of Chief Justice Patricia Guerrero, Attorney General Rob Bonta, and Senior Presiding Justice Arthur Gilbert. Justice Zukin is a Democrat.

Judge Mark Hanasono, of Los Angeles County, has been nominated to serve as an associate justice of the Second District Court of Appeal, Division Three. He has served as a judge in the Los Angeles County Superior Court since 2013. Judge Hanasono served as a deputy alternate public defender at the Los Angeles County Alternate Public Defender’s Office from 2004 to 2013. He was a deputy public defender at the Los Angeles County Public Defender’s Office from 2000 to 2004. He was a judicial law clerk in the District of Columbia Superior Court from 1999 to 2000. Judge Hanasono received a Juris Doctor degree from Georgetown University. He fills the vacancy created by the retirement of Justice Luis A. Lavin. This position requires confirmation by the Commission on Judicial Appointments, which consists of Chief Justice Patricia Guerrero, Attorney General Rob Bonta, and Senior Presiding Justice Arthur Gilbert. Judge Hanasono is a Democrat.

Judge Armen Tamzarian, of Los Angeles County, has been nominated to serve as an associate justice of the Second District Court of Appeal, Division Four. He has served as a judge in the Los Angeles County Superior Court since 2013. Judge Tamzarian was a lead appellate court attorney at the Second District Court of Appeal, Division Three from 2008 to 2013. He was an associate and later a partner at Case, Knowlson, Jordan & Wright LLP from 1997 to 2008. He was a research attorney at the Los Angeles Superior Court from 1996 to 1997. Judge Tamzarian received a Juris Doctor degree from Southwestern Law School. Pending her confirmation, he will fill the vacancy created by the elevation of Justice Helen Zukin to presiding justice. This position requires confirmation by the Commission on Judicial Appointments, which consists of Chief Justice Patricia Guerrero, Attorney General Rob Bonta, and Senior Presiding Justice Arthur Gilbert. Judge Tamzarian is a Democrat.



The compensation for each of these positions is $280,052.

Los Angeles County Superior Court

Syna Dennis, of Los Angeles County, has been appointed to serve as a judge in the Los Angeles County Superior Court. Dennis has served as a commissioner in the Los Angeles Superior Court since 2023. She has served in various roles at the Los Angeles County Counsel Office including as a principal deputy county counsel from 2005 to 2023 and a senior deputy county counsel from 1999 to 2005. She worked as an associate attorney at the Law Offices of Atkins and Evans from 1989 to 1999. Dennis received a Juris Doctor degree from the University of California, Berkeley School of Law. She fills the vacancy created by the retirement of Judge Harvey A. Silberman. Dennis is a Democrat.

Hoa Hoang, of Los Angeles County, has been appointed to serve as a judge in the Los Angeles County Superior Court. Hoang has served as a lead appellate court attorney at the Second District Court of Appeal, Division Seven since 2018. Hoang served in various roles at the Second District Court of Appeals, including as a senior appellate court attorney from 2017 to 2018 and an appellate court attorney from 2011 to 2017. Hoang worked as an associate for Hogan Lovells US LLP from 2002 to 2010. She served as a law clerk at the United States District Court for the Eastern District of California from 2000 to 2002. Hoang received a Juris Doctor degree from UCLA School of Law. She fills the vacancy created by the appointment of Judge Michelle W. Court to the Federal Court. Hoang is a Democrat.

Lara Bazán, of Los Angeles County, has been appointed to serve as a judge in the Los Angeles County Superior Court. Bazán has served as a deputy district attorney at the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office since 2012. She worked as an associate at Jones Day from 2008 to 2012. Bazán received a Juris Doctor degree from the University of Southern California School of Law. She fills the vacancy created by the elevation of Justice Michelle C. Kim to the Court of Appeal. Bazán is a Democrat.

Brenda C. Robinson, of Los Angeles County, has been appointed to serve as a judge in the Los Angeles County Superior Court. Robinson has worked as a senior attorney at the Children’s Law Center of California since 2015. She served as a senior policy deputy for the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors from 2013 to 2014. Robinson worked at the Children’s Law Center as a supervising attorney from 2007 to 2012 and as a staff attorney from 2001 to 2007. Robinson was a Partner at Robinson, Wright, and Newsom from 1998 to 2001. Robinson received a Juris Doctor degree from Golden Gate University School of Law. She fills the vacancy created by the elevation of Justice Anne K. Richardson to the Court of Appeal. Robinson is a Democrat.

Maria Jhai, of Los Angeles County, has been appointed to serve as a judge in the Los Angeles Superior Court. Jhai has served as an Assistant United States Attorney at the Office of the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Central District of California since 2019. She worked as an attorney for Munger, Tolles & Olson LLP from 2014 to 2019. Jhai held a temporary position as a deputy city attorney at the Office of the Los Angeles City Attorney in 2017. She served as a law clerk at the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 6th Circuit from 2013 to 2014. Jhai served as a Law Clerk for the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Michigan from 2011 to 2013. Jhai received a Juris Doctor degree from the University of Michigan Law School. She fills the vacancy created by the retirement of Judge Douglas W. Sortino. Jhai is a Democrat.

Like this: Like Loading...