LA Expands No-Cost Legal Aid, Empowering Small Businesses

LOS ANGELES —The Los Angeles County Department of Economic Opportunity or DEO, Bet Tzedek Legal Services, and Public Counsel are providing no-cost legal services to small business owners and entrepreneurs across LA County through the LA Regional small business legal aid program. LA County and DEO have invested $3 million in the American Rescue Plan Act and partnered with the City of Los Angeles Economic and Workforce Development Department to expand the program and provide a no wrong door approach for legal services for small businesses countywide and at scale.

The LA Regional small business legal aid program (legal aid program) has addressed long-standing gaps in access to legal services for entrepreneurs, especially women, immigrants, and communities of color. By offering free multilingual resources and tailored counsel through one centralized point of entry, the program empowers small business owners to overcome barriers, navigate challenges, and thrive. The legal aid program’s comprehensive suite of services include contract review, business structuring, employment law guidance, intellectual property protection, and support navigating government relief programs. It also provides business education through workshops and Academies, 1:1 counseling, and referrals for representation. Together, these services have been a lifeline for many entrepreneurs, especially amid ongoing economic uncertainty caused by natural disasters and structural inequities.

Since 2022, the program has provided 1:1 legal counsel to over 1,400 unique businesses and hosted 48 legal education workshops and Academies, reaching over 4,211 unique businesses. In the current fiscal year alone, 322 small businesses have already accessed 1:1 legal counseling and 1,085 have attended legal education workshops.

DEO is highlighting the legal aid program and other small business services this May for Small Business Month.

Business owners in LA County seeking Legal Aid Program assessment, legal education workshops or counsel, and referrals for representation can visit opportunity.lacounty.gov/legalaid or lalegalhelp.org, call 866-375-9511, or email sblhelp@bettzedek.org. All services are offered at no-cost, in language, and on an ongoing basis.

