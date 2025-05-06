Los Angeles County Moves to Protect Education for Immigrant Students

LOS ANGELES — The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors May 6 approved a motion introduced by chair pro tem and supervisor for the First District Hilda L. Solis and supervisor for the Second District Holly J. Mitchell to ensure that immigrant students are not deterred from receiving an education due to federal immigration enforcement actions.

“Now more than ever, it is imperative that we stand by our commitment to provide education to all children, regardless of immigration status, and respond to the needs of our families who have been deterred by changing federal policy from sending their children to school,” said chair pro tem Hilda L. Solis. “The approval of today’s motion is a critical step in ensuring that immigrant students have access to education without fear or barriers.”

Earlier this year, the federal government rescinded a longstanding “sensitive locations” policy that had protected schools, hospitals, and places of worship from immigration enforcement actions. The change has created significant fear among students and parents, with many concerned that U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement or ICE could raid schools. Following the policy shift, school attendance in Los Angeles County dropped, with some schools seeing declines of up to 30%. Recently, U.S. Department of Homeland Security agents attempted to enter two Los Angeles Unified School District or LAUSD campuses, requesting to speak with students. School principals, adhering to district protocols, asked for identification and a judicial warrant. Without a warrant, the agents’ requests were declined.

In response to these concerns, the Los Angeles County Office of Education or LACOE has worked with school districts across the county to provide resources and support for immigrant students and families, ensuring that all students, regardless of immigration status, can access public education. Despite these efforts, the federal actions have created a chilling effect, deterring many immigrant families from sending their children to school or participating in daily life.

The motion directs LACOE, in partnership with the Office of Immigrant Affairs or OIA, to assess the resources and supports available to immigrant students and families. This includes ensuring that alternative learning options, Know Your Rights presentations, and mental health support services are available across all districts. The motion also calls for outreach materials and training to be culturally and linguistically responsive to the diverse needs of immigrant communities.

