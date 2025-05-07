UPDATE: Murder Investigation Arrest– 0 Block of Cedar Walk



Homicide detectives have made an arrest regarding the April 12, 2025 murder of Brandon Villarreal, a 21-year-old resident of Long Beach.

Through their investigation, Homicide detectives identified the suspect as a 15-year-old resident of Long Beach. Detectives obtained information that the suspect had travelled to Las Vegas, Nevada, but was returning to California on May 4, 2025. Detectives obtained a warrant for the suspect and arrested him on May 4, 2025 during a pedestrian stop in the City of Barstow. The suspect was processed at the Long Beach City Jail and transported to Los Padrinos Juvenile Hall, where he was booked for murder. His bail was set at No Bail.

The motive remains under investigation.

Detectives presented the case to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.

Long Beach Police Homicide Detectives received assistance from and would like to thank the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, as well as the FBI Criminal Apprehension Team.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact Homicide Detectives Eric Thai or Chasen Contreras at 562-570-7244, or anonymously at 800-222-8477,www.lacrimestoppers.org.

Original News Release April 13, 2025

Homicide detectives are investigating the murder of a male adult that occurred on April 12, 2025 in the 0 block of Cedar Walk.

On April 12, 2025 about 5:50 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 0 block of Cedar Walk regarding a shooting. Upon arrival, officers contacted a male adult victim with gunshot wounds. Officers rendered medical aid until they were relieved by Long Beach Fire Department personnel, who transported the victim to a local hospital, where he later succumbed to his injuries.

Homicide detectives responded to the scene. The preliminary investigation suggests the victim and a suspect(s) were engaged in a verbal dispute, which escalated when the suspect(s) shot the victim. Additional circumstances of the incident are currently under investigation.



The identity of the victim is being withheld pending notification of the next of kin by the Los Angeles County Department of the Medical Examiner.

Detectives believe there may be additional witnesses and video related to the incident and urge anyone with information to contact Homicide Detectives Eric Thai and Chasen Contreras at 562-570-7244.

