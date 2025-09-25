Mayors Approves Convention Center Project and Appoints GM of LACERS

Mayor Bass Signs Final Approval of Convention Center Project

LOS ANGELES — Mayor Karen Bass signed the final approval of the modernization and expansion of the Convention Center project, a milestone in her efforts to revitalize downtown Los Angeles which has struggled to recover from slow foot traffic and office space vacancies brought on by the pandemic.

She then detailed new actions that will support downtown’s ongoing revitalization in the immediate term while the Convention Center is being built:

LAPD has designated teams of foot patrols to be eyes and ears on the ground and is preparing to deploy trained bike officers in Downtown neighborhoods to prevent crime and make people feel safe.

Trained mental health teams are being deployed in priority areas like the Historic Core neighborhood.

Advancing plans to fast-track key permits for Downtown developments.

A coordinated effort to remove graffiti, clear trash, and enhance the cleanliness of our major streets and public spaces.

Mayor Bass Confirms Appointment of New GM of the Los Angeles City Employees’ Retirement System (LACERS)

LOS ANGELES — Mayor Bass confirmed Todd Bouey as the new general manager of the Los Angeles City Employees’ Retirement System or LACERS, following his appointment by the LACERS board of administration and pending confirmation by the city council. Bringing over twenty years of experience to the role, Bouey will lead LACERS, one of the city’s most vital financial institutions, holding the fiduciary responsibility for a $26 billion pension fund.

As LACERS general manager, Bouey will continue the mayor’s strategic priorities to aid in the city’s long-term stability through ensuring the financial health of the city’s pension fund by making investments, as well as playing a crucial role in the recruitment and retention of a high-performing city workforce.

Since December 2024, Bouey has served as the acting and then interim general manager of LACERS, previously serving as assistant general manager. Bouey has initiated key modernization efforts that range from digitizing services to embedding new technology in order to ensure LACERS delivers efficient, transparent, and member-focused retirement support. LACERS serves over 26,000 active members and more than 22,000 retired members and beneficiaries.

In his twenty years with the city, he has also served in the city office of finance, office of the city controller and office of the city administrative officer. Bouey earned his Bachelor’s of Arts from University of California, Davis and his Master of Public Administration from the University of Southern California.

Like this: Like Loading...