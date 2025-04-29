How Mayor Bass’ Budget Impacts You: A Breakdown from the City Controller

City Controller Kenneth Mejia has broken down Mayor Karen Bass’ proposed city budget to empower the LA community with knowledge. Random Lengths is sharing this resource to help you take action. Now is the time to get involved — review the budget, make your voice heard, and help shape the future of our city. The controller’s office urges you to speak up by sharing your feedback with the mayor and your city council. You’ll find links within each section to make it easy to participate.

Change doesn’t happen without all of us.

Give written public comment: Go to LACouncilComment.com and enter your name, email, and Council File Number 25-0600 , and write your comments.



Call/Email your city councilmember: Look up your city councilmember and their contact in fo .



Write to the Mayor: Send a message through the mayor’s feedback form .



The Mayor’s proposed budget, explained

Budget season is here.

The Mayor just released her proposed budget for the City for the next fiscal year.

The proposed budget is not the final budget.

The city council can still amend the mayor’s proposed budget.

Then, the city council will vote to approve or reject the budget by June 1.

The new fiscal year, FY2025-2026, starts this July 1.

The Mayor’s Proposed Budget includes laying off 1,647 City workers

The mayor’s Proposed Budget includes laying off 1,647 city workers and eliminating 1,074 vacant positions (which departments have been trying to fill).

Why?

Increased Record-level liability payouts

Increased payroll costs

Revenue shortfalls

What are the savings?

1,647 layoffs: $114M in direct savings

1,074 vacant position eliminations: $100M in direct savings

Top Department Layoffs:

LAPD-Civilians: 403

Transportation: 262

Sanitation: 159

Street Services: 130

Planning: 114

General Services: 110

Engineering: 83

Personnel: 72

Animal Services: 62

Information Technology Agency: 54

Contract Administration: 31

Zoo: 31

Building & Safety: 23

Cultural Affairs: 14

Board of Public Works: 14

City Clerk: 12

Community Investment for Families: 12

The Mayor’s Proposed $13.95 Billion Total Budget

Click on the link above to zoom in for a closer look at how the proposed budget divides the city’s total $13.95B budget among city departments.

The $13.95B total budget includes both restricted (have to be spent on certain things like salaries and pensions) and unrestricted, or discretionary, funds (there is some flexibility in how this money is spent).

The Mayor’s Proposed $6.45 Billion Discretionary Budget

https://tinyurl.com/Proposed-discretionary-budget

Discretionary funds, or unrestricted funds, can be spent on literally anything the city chooses.

These funds come from the general fund. The general fund is currently financially in trouble and in a $1 billion deficit.

Discretionary Budgets — Top Departments:

Police: $3.04B (47.1%)

Fire: $1.08B (16.7%)

Library $348M (5.4%)

General City Purposes: $305M (4.7%)

Recreation & Parks: $303M (4.7%)

City Attorney: $225M (3.5%)

Transportation: $156M (2.4%)

Street Services: $146M (2.3%)

The Mayor’s Proposed salary budget increases/decreases — by Department

About 90% of department operating budgets is related to payroll (e.g., employee salaries + overtime).

Some departments with an increased budget for salaries/payroll may still get a net decrease in number of positions, due to higher wages for existing employees next fiscal year.

The Fire Department will get a net increase, adding 227 positions.

The Housing Department will get a net increase, adding 74 positions.

For more information

Visit the controllers FY2026 Budget site by clicking the button below.

This site will continuously update.

Get information on:

Which city positions are being proposed for layoffs/elimination

Breakdowns of the budget

Giving public comment

See More Detailed Budget Info

What’s your Ideal City of LA Budget

Don’t forget to check out the tool: Create YOUR City of LA Budget

With this tool, you can choose how much YOU think the operating budgets of all City departments should be.

Once you’ve created your budget, you can download it and share it.

Email it to your city councilmember. Make your voice heard.

