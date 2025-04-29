City of Carson Extends Deepest Condolences to Vancouver’s Filipino Community, Reaffirms Safety Commitment Ahead of Philippine Independence Day Celebration

CARSON — The City of Carson stands in profound solidarity with the City of Vancouver and its residents following the heartbreaking tragedy that occurred yesterday. On behalf of the city council and the people of Carson, Mayor Lula Davis-Holmes extends heartfelt condolences to all those affected.

“We are profoundly saddened by the tragic events that unfolded in Vancouver,” said Mayor Davis-Holmes. “Here in Carson, where our Filipino American community is the largest in the South Bay and is an integral thread in our city’s rich tapestry, we feel this deeply. Knowing how interconnected our communities are, our thoughts and prayers are with the victims, their families, first responders, and the entire Vancouver community during this incredibly difficult time.”

As a community that values compassion, unity, and resilience, Carson offers its support to the City of Vancouver in the spirit of shared humanity and friendship. As a city whose heritage is an array of different cultures, it’s clear that celebrating our differences makes us stronger. In moments like these, Carson recalls the vital importance of coming together—not just as cities, but as global neighbors.

In this context of shared sorrow and the paramount importance of community well-being, the City of Carson is planning its upcoming 127th annual Philippine Independence Day celebration, which will be held on June 7, 2025. Mayor Lula Davis-Holmes and Councilwoman Arleen Bocatija Rojas are at the forefront of these preparations, with a central focus on ensuring a safe and welcoming environment for all attendees.

“As we look forward to celebrating the rich culture and heritage of our Filipino American community at the Philippine Independence Day event,” stated Mayor Davis-Holmes, “the safety and security of everyone present are our absolute top priorities. Recent events underscore the need for vigilance and comprehensive safety measures at all public gatherings.”

In light of the tragedy in Vancouver, the City of Carson is reaffirming its unwavering commitment to the safety and well-being of all residents and visitors. The city’s public safety and emergency management team is continuing its diligent work with the Carson Sheriff’s station to further enhance safety measures for all events in Carson. Suspicious behavior is highly encouraged to be reported promptly to public safety and law enforcement officials.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Print



Like this: Like Loading...