Mural Honors Indigenous Heritage and Native Plant Life Through Vibrant Public Art

Native Blooms Receives Public Unveiling at at Angels Gate Cultural Center

Angels Gate Cultural Center or AGCC, in partnership with Mer Young and local youth, announces the public unveiling of a new mural, Native Blooms on May 3, at Angels Gate Cultural Center. The completion of this large-scale artwork marks the conclusion of the Spring 2025 AGCC Teen Mural Club or TMC, a ten-week professional development workshop for San Pedro students ages 13-20 years old.

Native Blooms is the culmination of the center’s third Teen Mural Club cohort, which included ten weeks of professional training, planning, and painting by San Pedro based students under the mentorship of Indigenous multidisciplinary artist, Mer Young (Chichimeca & Apache). The participants represented students from San Pedro High School’s Olguin and Flagship Campuses, Port of Los Angeles High School, Harbor College and homeschooling.

The final piece is an impactful vision of California Native plants thriving at Angels Gate Cultural Center, in San Pedro, and across the greater ecosystem. Under the mentorship of Mer Young, TMC students carefully observed and researched the native plants in their environment and selected one to adapt into the mural. The result, Native Blooms, is a colorful collage focusing on native species the young artists selected to bloom on AGCC’s campus.

Angels Gate Cultural Center invites the public to celebrate the power of education, community, and the native ecosystem as it presents the completed mural, for the first time, to the public. Join AGCC for the unveiling of Native Blooms created by the Teen Mural Club, under the guidance of Artist Mer Young, May 3. The unveiling will take place on the lawn, in between Buildings A and B, at Angels Gate Cultural Center.

Native Blooms will remain on display for the public during park hours daily, in perpetuity, at Angels Gate Cultural Center on Building B, overlooking the Lawn.

Time: 12 to 1 p.m., May 3

Cost: Free

Details: https://angelsgateart.org

Venue:Angels Gate Cultural Center, located at 3601 S. Gaffey St. San Pedro

