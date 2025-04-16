Rep. Barragán Urges Oversight of Container Fumigation Facilities in Long Beach, San Pedro, and Compton

LONG BEACH — Rep. Nanette Barragán April 11 led a letter, with Congresswoman Maxine Waters and Congressman Robert Garcia, that urges federal, state, and local regulatory agencies to provide greater monitoring and oversight of toxic emissions from container fumigation facilities in Long Beach, San Pedro, and Compton.

In the letter, the representatives expressed concern with the prevalent use of methyl bromide, a toxic pesticide, at fumigation facilities located close to homes, schools, parks, and other public spaces. Medical research has proven that prolonged exposure to methyl bromide can cause adverse health impacts to the neurological and respiratory systems.

To gain greater transparency of these fumigation facilities and their impacts on local communities, the Members requested for community air monitors to be installed and health risk assessments to be conducted in all communities near fumigation facilities in Los Angeles County. They also requested inspection reports of the local fumigation facilities to ensure these sites are following all protocols required by federal law and their individual conditional use permits.

Details: Read the full letter here: https://tinyurl.com/Methyl-Bromide-Emissions

