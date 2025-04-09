Community Blooms: Join April Arts & Culture Events at LA County Library

Spring is here, and the LA County Library invites residents to experience a lively mix of artistic programs, cultural highlights and community-focused events happening throughout April. The Library is sharing a snapshot of the many engaging activities and events offered this season, providing opportunities for community members to explore, connect and discover something new.

“April symbolizes the vibrancy and vitality of our community coming together,” said Skye Patrick, County Librarian of LA County Library. “Our libraries are essential spaces that spark creativity, promote cultural understanding, foster lifelong learning, and help connect neighbors. We warmly invite everyone to discover the countless ways our libraries can enrich their lives this spring.”

April marks Arts Month, and LA County Library, in partnership with the LA County Department of Arts & Culture invites all residents to explore public art in their neighborhood. Libraries are home to various forms of art including civic artworks. Residents are invited to explore their local library and pick up a special Civic Art Passport, highlighting unique art installations across 22 different library locations.

In celebration of National Library Week (April 6-12), LA County Library highlights the integral role libraries and library workers play in transforming lives and strengthening communities. This year’s theme, Drawn to the Library, encourages visitors of all ages to share what attracts them most about their local library. As part of the celebration, the library will host a Trailblazers in Conversation with Amanda Jones on April 10 at 6:00 pm. County Librarian Skye Patrick will join Amanda Jones, author of That Librarian: The Fight Against Book Banning in America, for an engaging dialogue. Jones, named School Library Journal’s School Librarian of the Year in 2021, became a national voice when she bravely stood against harassment and censorship to defend students’ right to read. The conversation will cover what inspired her book, the vital role libraries play in providing information, and why unrestricted access to ideas is essential for a healthy democracy—offering a candid look at censorship, education, and intellectual freedom.

Library Fest returns by popular demand this spring at five library locations, connecting neighborhoods through enjoyable afternoons of free activities, programs, and community resources. Residents are encouraged to attend events at the following libraries:

Lawndale Library: April 12, 1 to 4 p.m.

Temple City Library: April 19, 1to 4 p.m.

Clifton M. Brakensiek Library: April 26, 1 to 4 p.m.

Malibu Library: May 3, 1 to 4 p.m.

Spring is also the perfect time to reconnect with nature, and what better way than celebrating Gardening Month and Earth Day (April 22).LA County Library offers plenty of opportunities to get involved, including practical gardening tips and free seed distributions at Angelo M. Iacoboni, Cudahy, George Nye, Jr., Hawthorne, La Mirada, Lawndale, and Wiseburn libraries. Additionally, neighbors can borrow gardening tools such as pruning shears, shovels, fruit pickers, and seed spreaders from five Tool Lending Libraries: Compton, Lancaster, Malibu, Norwalk, Rosemead, and San Fernando.

Throughout April, the library honors diverse cultures by observing both Armenian History Month and Arab American Heritage Month. Library visitors are encouraged to explore rich cultural resources, including curated reading lists and digital collections that celebrate the traditions, contributions, and histories of Armenians and Arab Americans.

Families are warmly invited to celebrate literacy during Día de los niños / Día de los libros (Children’s Day/Book Day). This event emphasizes the joy and importance of reading, highlighting books and literacy activities specifically designed for children.

April also marks National Poetry Month, which encourages community members to read, write, and find inspiration through poetry. The library provides various online resources, events, and programming designed to inspire creativity and foster an appreciation for poetry throughout the community.

Details: For more information visit LACountyLibrary.org.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Print



Like this: Like Loading...