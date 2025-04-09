Health Officials Lift Advisory on Fire-Affected Coastline

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health is lifting the Ocean Water Advisory due to Fire Impacts from Las Flores State Beach (SMB 1-14) to Santa Monica State Beach (DPH 104 A&B). This decision comes after the Los Angeles Regional Water Quality Control Board released results and analysis for testing on ocean water on Jan. 22, Jan. 27, Feb. 6, Feb. 18 and March 13, and sediment/beach sand testing from Feb. 25 through Feb. 27.

The ocean water and sediment/beach sand testing, which looked for metals, nutrients, polychlorinated biphenyls (PCBs) and polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons (PAHs), which are chemicals that may be found in water runoff based on previous California wildfires, revealed no chemicals related to wildfires at levels that are dangerous to human health

Beachgoers may now enter the ocean water and recreate on the sand in these areas, but they are still advised to avoid fire debris in the water, and to avoid being on beaches on or near burned properties, as the fire debris may contain harmful substances and physical hazards such as glass, metal and sharp wooden debris.

High tides may carry fire debris into the ocean, creating hazardous conditions. In areas along the coast — particularly near burned or destroyed properties on the inland side of Pacific Coast Highway — debris from recent fires has not yet been fully cleaned up. As the tides rise, this debris can be swept into the water, posing a danger to those in or near the ocean.

Residents are advised to continue following the Department of Public Health Ocean Water Advisories, which are non-fire related, and avoid entering the ocean water when ocean water quality exceeds State bacterial limits. Visit the Department of Public Health’s ocean water quality website to see current ocean water advisories.

Recorded information on beach conditions is available 24-hours a day on the county’s beach closure hotline: 1-800- 525-5662. To view a map of impacted locations and for more information, visit: PublicHealth.LACounty.gov/Beach/ or call 626-430-5360.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Print



Like this: Like Loading...