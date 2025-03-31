Mayor Bass Unveils Upgraded MyLA311 System for City Services

LOS ANGELES – Mayor Karen BassMarch 28 announced the launch of a new MyLA311 system, which aims to make Los Angeles cleaner and safer with improved city services. The new system will make it easier for more Angelenos to get graffiti removed, potholes filled and abandoned couches removed from the curb.

Angelenos can download the new app here. A video tutorial / b-roll about how to use the new MyLA311 system is available here.

Residents can still call 311, but the app and website are faster and easier to use. 311 operators will also be using a new and improved system. The new platform will offer 86 different types of service request types, including 15 new and 25 consolidated service request types.

Mayor Bass called for the modernization of the MyLA311 system in her fifth executive directive, which focused on making it easier for Angelenos to get basic city services. The new MyLA311 system delivers better customer service, provides more communication about the status of requests and streamlines processes within city departments.

The new MyLA311 system replaces an outdated app and web page that is years past its lifecycle, creating technical issues and glitches that impacted the platform’s functionality and caused outages.

Improvements to the MyLA311 System Include:

Easier to Request Services

App and website adds new features including chat, uses photos and image recognition to better identify, confirm and communicate the type of service requests. This helps ensure that service requests are referred to the correct department for completion and makes it easier for departments to refer to outside agencies as needed.

Enhances the customer experience for requests submitted through the platform, with improved notifications for service completion

Leverages Google mapping to “drop a pin” to auto-populate the service request location, which is helpful when an address is unavailable (parks, along the LA River, alleys, etc.).

New ability to report accessibility service requests that were previously unreportable through the outdated 311.

Improves Customer Service

Surveys users to measure customer satisfaction and make improvements.

Increases language access by making 311 available in 243 languages.

Creates new ability to “Follow” or “Subscribe” to a service request and receive email notifications on the progress of your request.

Be informed when others have made the same service request at the same location.

Features an enhanced “Knowledge Base” for self-service users to find information and answers on their own.

Details:The MyLA311 App Tutorial

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xrQ7UuKoTn8

