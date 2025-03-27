Governor’s Briefs: Newsom Signs LA Rebuild Order, Announces Key Appointment

Gov. Newsom Signs Executive Order to Accelerate LA Rebuild and Strengthen Wildfire Prevention

LOS ANGELES – Gov. Gavin Newsom March 27 signed an executive order to suspend unnecessary permitting and review requirements to accelerate the rebuild of Altadena, Malibu, and Pacific Palisades following the devastating January fires.

The executive order expedites the process of repairing and replacing electric, gas, water, sewer, and telecommunication infrastructure in communities damaged by the fires. The order also speeds the process of “undergrounding” utility equipment to help communities recover more quickly while building resilience to preventing similar catastrophic fires in the future.



The letters sent to Southern California Edison and Los Angeles Department of Water and Power, urged the utilities to rapidly develop rebuilding plans for the communities of Altadena, Pacific Palisades, and Malibu, including plans for undergrounding electric distribution infrastructure by the end of March.

Further suspends the Coastal Act

Previously, Gov. Newsom signed an executive order reiterating that permitting requirements under the California Coastal Act are suspended for rebuilding efforts and directing the Coastal Commission not to issue guidance or take any action that interferes or conflicts with the Governor’s executive orders.



This directive expands upon that effort and by removing regulatory hurdles that could otherwise prevent utilities from rebuilding quickly and hardening and upgrading equipment following fires.

Track LA’s recovery, including the latest air quality results, at CA.gov/LAfires.

Details: Read the Executive Order: https://tinyurl.com/Build-LA-prevent-fires

Gov. Newsom Announces Appointment

SACRAMENTO — Gov. Gavin Newsom March 19 announced the following appointments:

Suzy Shuster, of Beverly Hills, has been appointed to the California Film Commission. Shuster has been co-host and executive producer of Women’s Sports Now on RokuChannel since 2025, co-host of the What the Football Podcast since 2023, and guest host on The Rich Eisen Show since 2014. Shuster was a host/reporter for University of Southern California Trojans Pregame Show on ESPN 710 from 2003 to 2009. Shuster was a reporter for ABC Sports from 2003 to 2006. She was a reporter for the NBA on TNT from 2004 to 2006. Shuster was a reporter/host of Fox Sports Net and Fox Sports West from 2000 to 2002. She was a producer for Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel from 1988 to 1999. Shuster was a Producer for ESPN’s SportsCenter from 1997 to 1999. She is a member of the Board of Hillel at Columbia. Shuster earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in History and Art History from Columbia University. This position does not require Senate confirmation, and there is no compensation. Shuster is a Democrat.

