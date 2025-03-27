Port Invests $1.1 Million in Community Sponsorships to Boost Local Initiatives

The Long Beach Board of Harbor Commissioners March 24 awarded $1,138,300 in sponsorships to 320 local nonprofit organizations through the Port of Long Beach community sponsorship program, marking the largest award and highest number of recipients in a single call to date.

The community sponsorship program supports events and projects centered on the environment, education, social justice, the arts and historic preservation while also informing residents about port operations and initiatives.

A list of the approved sponsorships can be found here.

“The sponsorship program provides us with an opportunity to showcase how the Green Port benefits the community while also serving as a partner to our local nonprofit groups,” said Port of Long Beach CEO Mario Cordero. “It’s an honor to support the diverse programs and events staged by these dedicated organizations.”

The port received a record high of 345 applications in January for this round of sponsorships, 41% of which were first-time requests. The Harbor Commission has approved a $3 million sponsorship budget for fiscal year 2025, with applications accepted in January, May and September.

The next open application period for sponsorships will be May 1-30.

Details: www.polb.com/sponsorships.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Print



Like this: Like Loading...