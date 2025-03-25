LASD is Asking for the Public’s Help Locating At-Risk Missing Person, Leonardo Zaragoza Lomita

Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department missing persons unit is asking for the public’s help locating at-risk missing person, Leonardo Zaragoza, who is a resident of Los Angeles County. He is a 30-years-old male Hispanic who was last seen in Rosarito, Mexico at 6:41 p.m. on March 22.

Leonardo is 6’00”, 220lbs with short black hair, brown eyes, goatee with a tattoo on his forearm of a skull and dagger. Leonardo was last seen wearing a purple t-shirt, blue jeans, tan boots, a necklace and bracelet.

Mr. Zaragoza’s family is concerned for his well-being.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s missing persons unit at 323-890-5500, or anonymously at 800-222- 8477, http://lacrimestoppers.org

