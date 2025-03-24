California Launches SprayDays: New Pesticide Application Notification System

CALIFORNIA — On March 24, the California Department of Pesticide Regulation or DPR launched SprayDays California, a novel statewide system designed to provide transparent, accessible and timely notifications and information about the use of specific pesticides, called “restricted material pesticides.” Restricted material pesticides are a category of pesticides subject to California’s strictest regulations, including requirements on where they can be used, who can use them and how they can be used.

What You Need to Know:

SprayDays California notifies the public before specific pesticides (called “restricted material pesticides”) are used on farms across California.

Users can view an interactive map online or sign up for email or text message notifications before scheduled pesticide applications.

Developed over four years, SprayDays increases transparency on when and how California restricted material pesticides are used and how they are strictly regulated in California to protect people and the environment.

Details: https://tinyurl.com/Spray-days-notification-system

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Print



Like this: Like Loading...