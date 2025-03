The City of Carson presents its annual tribute to the late labor leader César E. Chávez, March 28

This year’s keynote speaker is Marc Grossman who served as César E. Chávez’ press secretary, speechwriter, and personal aide for 24 years. He still serves as a spokesperson for the Cesar Chavez Foundation and the United Farm Workers. Entertainment will be provided by Alma de Oro and Trio Renaciemento.

Time: 6 p.m.March 28

Details: 310-847-3570.

Venue: Carson Park Gym, 21411 Orrick Ave., Carson

