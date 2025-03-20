Blue Water Clay Cone 10 High Fire Glaze Workshop with John Britt

Join a fun and informative workshop with glaze master John Britt. The workshop will be a general overview of ceramic glazes, focusing on cone 10 high-fire glazes. It is designed for beginner to intermediate potters but all levels of experience could surely benefit from the wide-ranging discussions.

The workshop will discuss cones, kilns, firing dynamics and principles as well as apply those principles to various firing cycles. This will lead to some basic classifications of glazes, like ash, celadon, temmoku, shino, etc. Attendees will learn how and why each type of glaze works and how you can achieve various effects in your studio. John will discuss how to maintain and how to adjust your glazes, how to find new ones, and introduce students to the many tools available on Glazy.org.

There will also be a discussion about glazes from John’s book: The Complete Guide to High-Fire Glazes: Glazing and Firing at Cone 10, which will delve into more detail than the book allows.

Students will mix and test glazes with raw materials from John’s recipes and apply them to three different clay bodies and analyze and compare results. Tiles will be fired to cone 10 in a reduction atmosphere in a Geil downdraft gas kiln. We recommend that you purchase John’s book: The Complete Guide to High-Fire- Glazes: Glazing and Firing at Cone 10, but it is not required.

Link to buy the book: https://tinyurl.com/Britt-pottery

See more about John Britt: https://johnbrittpottery.com

Payment and schedule information

Payment can be made using Zelle (preferred) or by credit card on the phone. Zelle

payments should be sent to bluewaterclay@gmail.com (receipts will show the recipient

as Jomon LLC). Registration requires payment in full and is non-refundable afterward.

Time: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., April 4, 5 and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., April 6 (Friday through Sunday)

Cost: $600, including firing and lab fee.

Details: To register, contact Blue Water Clay at 424-264-5364

Venue: Blue Water Clay, 801 S. Pacific Ave., San Pedro

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Print



Like this: Like Loading...