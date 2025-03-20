From Espresso Shots to Paper Cups

The Transformation of Parisian Coffee

By Lynn Nishimura

Coffee has made quite an impact over the past three decades: in coffee shops, cafes, and between colleagues at work. It is becoming more and more like a social hub, where people can sit and just order coffee, maybe with a pastry or dessert. In parallel to this coffee culture, there is also a current trend: a high demand for coffee to-go for Parisians who just want their morning coffee fix.

In the late 1990s, coffee culture in Paris was a far cry from what it is today. Starbucks had yet to leave its mark on the City of Lights, and the concept of street coffee was virtually nonexistent. If you wanted a cup, you had to order it at a brasserie or sit at a terrace cafe. The coffee itself was a strong, no-nonsense espresso, served in a tiny ceramic cup, with little room for dilution— unless requested.

Unlike the American diner-style experience, where large mugs are endlessly refilled, Parisian cafés adhered to a more deliberate approach: one cup, one serving, no refills. For those who found the standard espresso too intense, options existed—such as a “café allongé” or “café américain,” an espresso diluted with hot water at a 1:5 ratio. This offered a more familiar taste to those accustomed to American-style coffee.

When French tourists travel to the States, they even playfully call American Coffee ‘jus de chaussettes’ or ‘sock juice’ with a myth that Westerners (typically American) used their socks as a filter for their coffee.

At first glance, Paris seemed devoid of the fast-paced coffee culture already common elsewhere. Street coffee and to-go brews were simply not part of daily life. Coffee was meant to be savored slowly, preferably on a café terrace, watching the world pass by — a stark contrast to the convenience-driven coffee culture that would soon sweep across the globe.

It wasn’t until the early 2000s that Paris’ coffee scene began to evolve. Specialty coffee shops, independent roasters, and, eventually, international chains began making their way into the city. But back then, coffee wasn’t just a drink; it was a ritual, deeply embedded in the Parisian way of life.

In 2013, during one of my explorations around the city, I stumbled upon a small, unassuming coffee roaster that would spark a conversation about the evolving coffee culture. L’Arbre à Café stood as a testament to the city’s growing appreciation for quality coffee to-go. As I chatted with the roaster, one thing became clear: Paris still hadn’t fully embraced the concept of street coffee.

This was a time when grabbing a quick cup of coffee on the go hadn’t taken hold the way it had in cities like San Francisco. There, small coffee kiosks and stands were a common sight, with people lining up each morning for their artisanal brews and/or drip coffee before heading to work. In contrast, Paris remained anchored in its traditional café culture, where one either sat to enjoy their coffee or stood at the counter for a quick shot—at a lower price. You may find the most interesting coffee at the most unassuming establishments. Another coffee bar I can share with you is Les cafés San José, where you can find some of the best coffee in the city at the counter or to-go for 1€.

That’s not to say variety was lacking. Parisian brasseries offered an array of options: espresso (what you get when you order a cafe), café macchiato (double shot espresso with a dollop of steamed milk), and cappuccino (sometimes adorned with a heart). Yet, the culture of sipping coffee while walking through the streets remained a bit rare and is not typically Parisian.

Fast forward to 2025, and the coffee landscape has undergone a dramatic transformation, particularly in the wake of the pandemic. Once open, there were even lines outside Nespresso stores — Parisians were eager for their coffee, but now with a newfound appreciation for speed and portability.

What was once a niche culture of coffee-to-go has now become mainstream, even international, reshaping daily rituals across the city. Social distancing and stay-at-home orders accelerated the need for convenience, pushing even the most traditional Parisian coffee drinkers to embrace paper cups and biodegradable straws as a new normal.

It’s not uncommon to see Parisians today, briskly walking with tiny paper cups in hand, outside their office, sharing a quick caffeine fix with coworkers or friends — a stark departure from the slow-sipped espressos of the past. The rise of “ambis”— a term that blends ambitious coffee brands with hybrid spaces mixing coffee culture, co-working hubs, and creative venues — has also played a role in this shift. These spaces offer more than just coffee; they provide an experience, catering to the modern, on-the-go lifestyle. It’s where you can grab a cup, work for a while, or meet a friend, all in a thoughtfully designed setting.

While other cities had already embraced this transformation pre-pandemic, Paris initially resisted. However, post-pandemic, the city has found a balance between its cherished coffee traditions and the increasing demand for convenience. Coffee stands, kiosks, and artisanal roasters have flourished, providing high-quality brews to those who no longer have the luxury of time.

In 2025, coffee-to-go is no longer a novelty — though still not a staple as in other countries. Yet, in a city renowned for its reverence for tradition, a distinct rhythm persists. True Parisians still prefer to leave their coffee where it belongs: on a café table, facing the street, as they take a breath and savor the scene. Paris is still the pinnacle of new trends and experiences, and the coffee scene is still growing. Small brunch spots with hand-crafted coffee are what is on the up and up, often run by young, innovative individuals who want to share their passion with you!

