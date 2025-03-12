Senator Padilla Urges Approval of Yosemite Visitor Plan, Criticizes Trump’s Cuts to National Park Service

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Senator Alex Padilla (D-Calif.) March 11 urged Secretary of the Interior Doug Burgum to approve Yosemite National Park’s Visitor Access Management Plan, while underscoring the threat that the Trump Administration’s reckless National Park Service or NPS staff cuts pose to a successful summer season. Yosemite’s visitor access plan to use a reservation system is essential to providing the world-class experience that visitors and park lovers expect, while also ensuring that Yosemite remains protected for generations to come.

As the Trump Administration creates chaos at Yosemite and other national parks by advancing a dangerous hiring freeze, rescinding job offers, and eliminating seasonal employees, Padilla emphasized that the park cannot implement its plan or effectively manage visitor overflow and traffic congestion without sufficient staffing.

“Moving forward with a permanent reservation system, as envisioned by the Plan and the public, is a necessary step toward creating a more sustainable and positive experience for all visitors,” wrote Senator Padilla. “The uncertainty surrounding the Plan’s approval is directly affecting visitors who are trying to make their summer plans now, as well as gateway businesses who depend on summer tourism to survive.”

“The Plan can only succeed if Yosemite has the necessary staff. The Administration’s decision to eliminate seasonal employees, rescind job offers, and reduce staffing has created critical gaps in park operations, which will only worsen during the summer,” continued Padilla. “Without sufficient staff, visitors will face long lines, trash will accumulate, and vital water and wastewater systems will be neglected. Additionally, reduced staffing will severely hinder Yosemite’s ability to manage wildfire risks, jeopardizing both the park and surrounding communities. With rangers stretched thin, visitor safety and the successful implementation of the reservation system are at serious risk.”

Yosemite is California’s most visited National Park, with an average of 3.3 million visitors per year and 4.2 million visitors just last year. But for decades, overcrowding, vehicle congestion, limited parking, and long lines have diminished what should be a world-class experience, particularly for first time visitors. In response to these challenges, Yosemite has implemented temporary reservation systems during peak summer months and conducted a transparent civic and stakeholder engagement process to advance a permanent reservation system. Last week, the National Park Service released its 2024 visitation data, showing that with its new system, Yosemite welcomed pre-pandemic visitor numbers but without the excessive congestion. The reservation system helped distribute visitors more evenly throughout the day, week, and peak summer season.

Full text of the letter is available here

