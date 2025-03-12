St. Mary Medical Center Spotlights Growing Impact of Multiple Sclerosis: What You Need to Know

LONG BEACH — March is Multiple Sclerosis or MS Awareness Month, a time to raise awareness about this chronic neurological disease that affects more than 2.8 million people worldwide.

As cases continue to rise, Dignity Health – St. Mary Medical Center or SMMC encourages the public to recognize early symptoms and seek medical guidance, stressing that early diagnosis and treatment can greatly improve long-term outcomes.

Recognizing the Signs of MS

MS is an autoimmune disease in which the immune system attacks the protective covering of nerves, disrupting communication between the brain and the body. Symptoms can vary in severity and progression, often leading to long-term disability if left untreated.

Common early warning signs include:

Visual disturbances – Blurred or double vision, or partial loss of vision

Numbness or tingling – Often in the face, arms, or legs

Muscle weakness – Leading to coordination and balance difficulties

Fatigue – A persistent sense of tiredness unrelated to activity levels

Dizziness – Feelings of lightheadedness or vertigo

Cognitive changes – Memory issues, attention deficits, or difficulty problem- solving

Since MS symptoms mimic other conditions, individuals experiencing persistent or unexplained neurological symptoms should consult a healthcare professional as early as possible.

Multiple Sclerosis presents unique challenges due to its unpredictable nature, but early detection and treatment are essential for effective management,” said Dr. Wally Wazni, a vascular neurologist and the Medical Director of the Stroke Program at St. Mary Medical Center. “With ongoing advancements in care, individuals diagnosed with MS today have more options than ever to maintain a high quality of life.”

By increasing public knowledge and encouraging early screenings, SMMC aims to help more individuals take control of their health and improve their long-term outcomes.

