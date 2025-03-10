Los Angeles Briefs: McOsker Unveils Policy Update on Rancho LPG, Croatia Ambassador Honored, Probation Chief Outlines Plan

McOsker Policy Update

LOS ANGELES — This week, the LA City Council public safety committee received an important update on an item related to the Los Angeles Fire Department’s inspection and oversight of the Rancho LPG facility in the Harbor Area. For more than 50 years, the facility has stored propane and butane, posing potential fire, explosion, and environmental risks. Despite oversight from multiple agencies, concerns remain about its impact on public safety and inclusion in the City’s Local Hazard Mitigation Plan or LHMP. City council initially heard this item in the trade, travel, and tourism committee at the end of last year and followed up with additional inquiries regarding the Fire Department’s resources and protocols at the site.

On March 7 Tim McOsker introduced a motion directing the Emergency Management Department or EMD and other city departments, including LAFD, to assess whether Rancho LPG is properly assessed as a risk in the LMHP and how to better mitigate any current or future risk it presents. The report will evaluate hazards while considering the facility’s proximity to residential, recreational, and commercial areas. Additionally, the motion calls for strengthening regional coordination among Los Angeles, neighboring cities, fire departments, and emergency agencies to ensure a unified response strategy for hazardous facilities.

McOsker Recognizes Ambassador to Croatia

LOS ANGELES — Celebrating Women’s Month, Councilmember Tim McOsker March 5 welcomed former U.S. Ambassador to the Republic of Croatia, Nathalie Rayes, to city council chambers. A dedicated public servant, Nathalie served as Deputy Chief of Staff to Mayor Jim Hahn when McOsker was chief of staff. In 2023, President Biden appointed Rayes as U.S. Ambassador to Croatia, recognizing her leadership and expertise.

Chief Viera Rosa Presents Global Plan to LA County Board of Supervisors

LOS ANGELES — On Feb. 18 Chief Guillermo Viera Rosa presented his vision for the future of Los Angeles County Probation, realigning resources to make the department more efficient in the department’s public safety and reentry mission.

Details: Facility Plan Update Power Point, https://tinyurl.com/Furyre-of-LA-county-probation

