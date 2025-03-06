Letters to the Editor: Trump Threats Warrant Relentless Protests, Democracy or Dictatorship? and Making Gaza The 51st State

The Trump Threats Warrant Relentless Protests by the People

The return of Donald Trump to the White House has been a torturous experience for many of us. The notion that respectable Americans could elect a man who exemplifies such an obvious and severe lack of moral character and integrity is bewildering beyond belief.

The display of flagrant ignorance and bullying by the officers of the highest office in our country is revolting beyond measure. President Zelensky has more courage and moral fiber in his little finger than Trump, Vance and Musk have combined.

I’m a child of the 1960’s. The outrage of what is transpiring is overwhelming for me. I lived in a time where outrage promoted immediate action on a very wide scale. I am asking myself where the masses of people are to immediately engage in protest. Because I am almost ¾ of a century old…..I don’t have the energy to “organize” a protest….but, certainly have the strength to attend. When I look at the recent town hall meetings being held I see that most of the folks attending are seemingly over 60 years old! WHY? I feel like the younger generations have grown complacent and lazy simply waiting for the old folks to get the work done for them. This is a “desperate” time. Everyone PLEASE take the time necessary to stand up and save this precious country of ours from the tyranny of Donald Trump.

We, in the LA harbor area, have a perfect venue to protest the maniacal man that is calling the horrifying shots that are destroying our country. The Trump Golf Club in Rancho Palos Verdes should become the mecca for these protests. I urge the San Pedro, Torrance and all other local Democratic Clubs to pick up the gauntlet here and create a schedule for these protests. You can be assured that I and many others will be there.

The principles of this country are well worth fighting for.

Janet Schaaf-Gunter

San Pedro

Democracy or Dictatorship? The Urgent Choice Facing America

We are watching what we never thought possible—the apparent transformation of our democracy into a dictatorship (or, as Trump has promoted, a monarchy with him as king).

The battle of our day is no longer about Democrats versus Republicans or left versus right. The choice right now is democracy or dictatorship. And we’re sliding faster than I ever thought possible into the latter. Everyone must choose which side they’re on.

You may be feeling helpless, powerless, and alone. But you are not. Most Americans are as disgusted by this as you are. Trump and his billionaire friends want us to feel helpless, powerless, and alone—because that’s how Trump will take over.

But tyranny cannot prevail over people who refuse to succumb to it.

And something is beginning to happen. Boycotts are taking hold. Protests are on the rise. Federal courts are hitting back. The Trump-Musk-Vance regime’s popularity is plunging, and DOGE is losing credibility.

In these dark times, people are starting to fight back.

Ultimately, what happens to our country will come down to our own courage and resolve: To engage in peaceful protest. To organize and mobilize others. To work against hate and bigotry. To fight for justice and democracy.

That’s why I’m writing to you today to ask you to support MoveOn, an organization I deeply admire and that has millions of members in every corner of our country. MoveOn can reach, train, support, organize, and communicate at a scale that is unparalleled in the progressive movement, and it does so with cutting-edge technology. We need MoveOn at this moment, now more than ever.

Former Secretary of Labor Robert Reich

Mad King Trump Makes Gaza The 51st State

Time to update those American Flags most likely made in the People’s Republic of China with an additional star for the United States’ newly declared 51st state… otherwise known as the Gaza Strip. Who declared such a thing, you might ask? Oh, that would be the demented 78-year-old convicted felon fascist thug Donald Trump of the anti-American GOP (Greedy Old Perverts).

You know, the same psychotic self-declared “stable genius” who has already told everyone that he wants to illegally order the American military invasions of Mexico, Canada, Panama, and Greenland in contravention of international law and all reason. Orange Hitler, y’all.

Or is Trump just “Wrong Don”. I can see why a born-with-a-silver-spoon in his big mouth buffoon like deranged Donald Trump might be under the Adderall-infused delusion that he is now the new King of America when tyrannical toddler Trump has been such a spoiled brat his entire selfish existence as sociopathic swine.

Here’s some constructive criticism for the Mad King Donald Trump: If you’re going to try to wave your White Power wand and actually create a 51st state, your moronic majesty, why not Canada as you initially called for, or Puerto Rico instead? Or is that tangerine twit Trump just going to toss some more paper towels at the problem?

“Be best”, you racist! And Puerto Rico’s already a long-time American territory, etc. Why does plutocratic pig Trump hate Puerto Ricans so much? Whereas, if you add a 51st star to the American flag for Gaza (just so the Trump Crime Family can own a country club on the Mediterranean), then you do of course know soon to follow will be a 52nd star for the West Bank.

What? You think the Palestinians in the West Bank aren’t also going to attempt to flee from their mass murdering Israeli occupiers and acquire protections under the United States Constitution as well as their beleaguered brethren in Gaza, if Trump’s proposal for turning the Gaza Strip into his so-called “Riviera of the Middle East” is passed by the otherwise do-nothing, know-nothing, overpaid and completely corrupt Republican Congress of cowards and suck-ups.

Jacob Pickering

