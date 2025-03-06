Brouwerij West Closes its Doors After a Weekend of Goodbyes

By Rosie Knight, Columnist

It was with heavy hearts and the vibrant, rowdy San Pedro spirit that residents bid farewell to Brouwerij West over a weekend of lively parties and emotional goodbyes.

The celebration began on Friday with the last of what has become a must-attend event, La Bota, the tamborazo night which brings thousands of dancers to the Port of Los Angeles every month to dance into the early hours of the morning. The high-energy brass-based Mexican band had become a South Bay staple since it first debuted at Brouwerij West in 2023. The massive success of the regular parties introduced boundless new faces to San Pedro while celebrating a vital part of the local culture.

‘La Bota,’ a tamborazo night of dancing. Photo by Arturo Garcia-Ayala

Bodies swayed and music vibrated through the World War II warehouse that has housed the local brewery for nearly a decade. It was a fitting goodbye for the brewery, which has hosted karaoke, trivia, gamedays, and many, many live shows over its near-decade tenure. It was clear from the thousands of people who showed up for La Bota that the passion for Pedro and tamborazo music is still just as strong as ever. Friends danced together, bartenders poured locally brewed beers, and hugs, kisses, and smiles were as abundant as empty glasses.

As the sun rose on Saturday and many Brouwerij West regulars nursed sore heads, it was time for one last blowout party, which had been in the works even before the news broke that the brewery would be closing its doors on March 3. Saturday’s big celebration was supposed to be Brouwerij West’s 9th Anniversary, but with recent news, it also became a bittersweet bash that carried the label of “Farewell Party.” Headlined by punk band, Fartbarf, the lineup included Icky & The Splooges, Clown Sounds, Mike Watt + The Missingmen, Bombón, and DJ Nick Aguilar.

San Pedro locals, Crafted vendors, and Brouwerij West devotees packed the courtyard and interior of the brewery for the event that began in the sunny afternoon and ran well into the chilly night. It was a vibrant reminder of the joyful community fostered by the brewery, with families, music fans, and beer lovers boisterously sharing in the lively atmosphere.

On Sunday, Brouwerij West’s final day of business, locals who had once waited tables in the early days of the brewery chipped into bus tables one last time as the neighborhood crowded in to get a final pour of Dog Ate My Homework or Popfuji. While the weekend’s festivities saw the community come together and celebrate, there was an emotional edge, especially as the closure of the brewery meant a loss of 30+ local jobs in the San Pedro community, including well-known workers who had become a staple of the port and its thriving community of workers, vendors, and families.

On Instagram, Brouwerij West shared a post thanking the local community for all their support. “San Pedro: We don’t even know where to begin. Nine years ago we had a dream and took a chance on creating not just a brewery, but something truly special. Thanks to you, we did just that. Thank you to everyone who offered their support — from kind words and connections to GoFundMe donations — to try and keep this crazy dream going. The outpouring was overwhelming, and we will be forever grateful.”

The adjacent building housing the art market known as Crafted will remain open for regular weekend hours, welcoming visitors to its recently expanded space featuring new vendors and businesses. As for what happens next for Warehouse No. 9, there were rumors aplenty over the weekend but no concrete announcement for what will take the place of the beloved brewery.

The only thing that is sure is that both the local and wider Los Angeles community will be grieving the loss of Brouwerij West for a long time, not just as a business but also as a hub for families, local music, delicious food trucks, and as its final weekend proved once again unforgettable parties.

