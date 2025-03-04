The Dark Side of Daylight Saving

How Time Changes Can Impact Your Health

Long Beach — On March 9, clocks will “spring forward,”losing an hour as daylight saving time or DST begins at 2 a.m. While longer daylight hours may seem beneficial, the abrupt shift in time can have serious health consequences—especially when we lose sleep.

Research has shown that the transition into daylight saving time is associated with an increase in health and safety risks. A study published in Current Biology found a six percent increase in fatal car crashes in the U.S. in the week following the switch to daylight saving time. Additionally, the loss of sleep has been linked to a higher risk of heart attacks, strokes, and workplace injuries.

“The good news is that there are steps you can take to minimize the impact of the time change,” says Dr. Jim Keany, Chief Medical Officer at Dignity Health – St. Mary Medical Center. “Start adjusting your sleep schedule a few days before the switch by going to bed 15 to 30 minutes earlier each night. In the morning, expose yourself to bright light to help reset your internal clock. Avoid caffeine and heavy meals close to bedtime, and make sure to prioritize getting at least seven hours of sleep in the days following the transition.”

The disruption to the body’s internal clock, or circadian rhythm, plays a key role in these negative effects. Extended evening light delays the release of melatonin, the hormone that signals the body to wind down for sleep. This can lead to shorter and lower-quality sleep, leaving many people groggy and less alert during the day. Sleep disturbances are also linked to a higher risk of mood disturbances, including depression and anxiety.

To help with the transition, the American Academy of Sleep Medicine advises individuals to be extra cautious while driving and performing tasks that require full attention in the week after the time change. Gradually adjusting sleep and wake times in the days leading up to DST can help ease the body’s adjustment, reducing the risk of accidents and health complications.

