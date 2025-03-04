County Probation Dept. & Sup. Hahn Address Probation Officer Indictments in Official Statements

“The Los Angeles County Probation Department fully supports and applauds the Attorney General and his office for today’s indictments. Our department sought the assistance of law enforcement authorities when misconduct was discovered, which eventually led to the AG’s office investigation. Since then, we have fully collaborated with our partners. At the same time, we have been conducting our own internal inquiries. The current staff named in today’s indictments have all been placed on leave without pay. Accountability is a cornerstone of our mission, and we have zero tolerance for misconduct of any peace officers, especially those dealing with young people in our system.”

“While these incidents are deeply troubling, we believe this marks an important step toward rebuilding trust and reinforcing our commitment to the meaningful changes we are proposing in our juvenile facilities. Our vision for them is one that prioritizes rehabilitation, support, and positive outcomes for justice-involved youth, as well as upholding the highest standards of professionalism and integrity for our staff. We remain dedicated to fostering an environment that is safe, restorative, and aligned with best practices.”

Hahn Issues Statement after California AG Indicts 30 Probation Officers

Los Angeles County Supervisor Janice Hahn has issued the following statement regarding California Attorney General Rob Bonta’s indictment of 30 probation officers at Los Padrinos Juvenile Hall:

“I appreciate the Attorney General for filing these charges. The young people in Los Padrinos are not only in our custody, they are in our care. It is unacceptable that probation officers who were entrusted with this responsibility would use their power to abuse these kids. The probation officers who were involved in this abuse were put on leave last year and I support the Chief Probation Officer in firing any officers who are found guilty. This is only further proof that the culture of our probation department needs to change dramatically.”

