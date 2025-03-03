Rep. Barragán to Host Healthcare Leader Tamra King at Trump’s Joint Address to Spotlight Medicaid Cuts

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Rep. Nanette Barragán (CA-44) will attend President Trump’s first Joint Address to Congress, joined by Tamra King, CEO of Harbor Community Health Centers (HarborCHC), as her guest. Together, they are shining a light on the dangerous Medicaid cuts being pushed by Trump and House Republicans — cuts that would strip healthcare from working and middle-class families, seniors, and vulnerable communities.

Tamra King leads Harbor Community Health Centers, which provides life-saving care to thousands of families in Southern California. Without Medicaid, clinics like HarborCHC would struggle to keep their doors open, leaving countless patients without access to a doctor.

HarborCHC is a nationally recognized provider of high-quality healthcare, recently earning the 2024 Health Center Quality Leader (HCQL) Gold Badge—placing it in the top 10% of health centers nationwide for clinical quality measures. HarborCHC was one of only 15 clinics in California to receive this prestigious recognition.

“Make no mistake: Donald Trump and Republicans in Congress want to gut Medicaid so they can hand more tax breaks to billionaires like Elon Musk,” said Rep. Barragán. “Harbor Community Health Centers are a lifeline for our community. These cuts would devastate working and middle-class families who rely on them for care. I invited Tamra tonight because this fight is personal — and I will not stay silent while Trump and Republicans attack our healthcare.”

“I am honored to join Congresswoman Barragán at tonight’s Joint Address,” said Tamra King. “At HarborCHC, we see firsthand how essential Medicaid is for our patients. If these cuts go through, many of them will have nowhere to turn for care. Our communities deserve leaders who will protect healthcare, not take it away.”

For over 50 years, Harbor Community Health Centers has served as a trusted provider of primary care, mental health services, and chronic disease management—ensuring that families receive the medical attention they need, regardless of their ability to pay. But Trump’s budget would gut Medicaid, leaving clinics like HarborCHC unable to provide vital care.

Trump and House Republicans claim their extreme budget is about “fiscal responsibility,” but the truth is clear: they want to slash Medicaid, Medicare, and Social Security while prioritizing giveaways to the ultra-rich. Rep. Barragán is standing firm against these attacks and fighting to protect healthcare and retirement security for all Americans.

