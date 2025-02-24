Tuesday Talk: San Pedro Artist Laurie Steelink Speaks at Kleefeld Contemporary

Join at the museum to hear artist Laurie Steelink speak about her practice. Steelink’s artwork A Love Supreme is on view in the museum’s Glenn Court gallery.

A meditation on interpersonal connection and reciprocal support systems, the artist created the work during a period of deep contemplation on the nature of life and love. Steelink’s abstract imagery references scientific and spiritual perspectives, from cellular structures seen under a microscope to altered visions that can arise when using plant medicines.

No RSVP is required.

Multidisciplinary artist Laurie Steelink identifies as Akimel O’otham, and is a member of the Gila River Indian Community. Born in Phoenix, Arizona and raised in Tucson, she received a BFA from the San Francisco Art Institute, and an MFA from Mason Gross School of the Arts, Rutgers University. She served as archivist for the Gilbert and Lila Silverman Fluxus Collection in New York, and was director of Track 16 Gallery in west L.A. from 2002 to 2016. In 2012, Steelink founded Cornelius Projects, an exhibition space in San Pedro, CA that she named after her father. The curatorial focus at Cornelius Projects is primarily the cultural history and the artists of San Pedro and the Harbor Area. Steelink’s work has been exhibited internationally, and she has participated in Native American Indian Marketplaces at the Autry Museum of the American West in Los Angeles, and with the Santa Fe Indian Market in Santa Fe, New Mexico.

Time: 12 to 1p.m., Feb. 25

Cost: Free

Details: https://tinyurl.com/Kleefeld-current-exhibitions

Venue: Kleefeld Contemporary, 1250 North Bellflower Blvd., Long Beach

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Print



Like this: Like Loading...