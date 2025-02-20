Roots & Rhythm: “Honoring the Past, Celebrating the Future”

This February, join aboard the Queen Mary to bring the vibrant African American culture to life in celebration of Black History Month. The Arts Council for Long Beach will showcase the rich history, art, and spirit of Leimert Park, a historic hub for African American culture in Los Angeles. Experience a dynamic collection of local art, music, and performances that honor the legacy of this iconic community. From visual arts to spoken word, this unique event offers a chance to immerse yourself in the creativity and resilience that define Black culture. Don’t miss this opportunity to celebrate Black History Month in a truly special way.

Time: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., Feb. 23

Cost: $15

Details: https://tinyurl.com/Roots-and-Rhythm

Venue: Queen Mary, 1126 Queens Highway, Long Beach

