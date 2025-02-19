Know Your Rights: Empowering Our Community Town Hall

Join Rep. Barragán, attorneys and advocates from CHIRLA, Centro CHA and Ronzio & Associates to discuss how the Trump Administrations new policies impact you and your family. Hear directly from experts and get your questions answered.

President Trump’s immigration policies are causing real fear and uncertainty in our communities. It’s more important than ever to understand your rights, the protections available to you, and how to navigate these changes.

That’s why I’m hosting a Know Your Rights Tele-Town Hall with immigration attorneys and advocates. This event will provide critical information, answer your questions, and ensure you have the resources you need.

Time: 6 to 7 p.m., Feb 19

Details: https://tinyurl.com/Telephone-Town-hall

Venue: By phone

