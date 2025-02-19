Rep. Barragán and LAUSD Superintendent Carvalho Unite to Oppose Trump’s Plan to Dismantle Department of Education

CARSON — Rep. Nanette Barragán (CA-44) joined Los Angeles Unified School District or LAUSD Superintendent Alberto Carvalho, a parent, and student at Stephen M. White Middle School Feb. 19 to denounce the Trump administration’s reported plans to dismantle the U.S. Department of Education. The proposed elimination of the department would strip critical funding from public schools, putting millions of students at risk.

“The Trump administration’s plan to eliminate the Department of Education is reckless, illegal, and harmful to our students,” said Rep. Barragán. “This move would devastate funding for low-income schools, eliminate protections for students with disabilities, and make college less accessible for working families. We cannot let this happen.”

The Department of Education plays a crucial role in funding essential programs such as:

Pell Grants that help low-income students afford college.

Title I funding that supports schools in underserved communities.

Individuals with Disabilities Education Act (IDEA) funding that ensures students with disabilities receive the resources they need.

Federal protections against discrimination to safeguard LGBTQ+ students, students of color, and other vulnerable populations.

“Los Angeles Unified is proud of the educational progress our students have made over the past two years after the learning loss endured during the pandemic,” said Los Angeles Unified Superintendent Alberto M. Carvalho. “Now, more than ever, our students will continue to rely on all available funding sources to support their academic success and social-emotional wellbeing as they get ready for college, career and life. With nearly $1.3 billion of our District budget coming from the federal government, federal education programs such as Title I and IDEA help support our most vulnerable students including low-income and those with disabilities. Funding cuts for these programs could compromise our ability to provide essential services and resources to students and families.”

The press conference also featured a student and parent who shared personal stories about how federal education funding has shaped their academic success.

Rep. Barragán concluded with a call to action, urging community members to stand together in defense of public education. “This is not about partisan politics. It’s about the future of our children, our communities, and our country. House Democrats will fight to protect the Department of Education and ensure every student has access to the resources they need to succeed.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Print



Like this: Like Loading...