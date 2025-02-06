Letters to the Editor: Borders, Politics, and Pride, Health Insurance Crisis, Racist Bragg

Borders, Politics, and Pride: A Latino in the White House

There is a joke that the boundary between North America and Latin America is the Mason-Dixon line.

Hugo Chavez was part of a coup against the Venezuelan government. He did prison time and was later elected president.

Here at home, we finally have a Latino Commander-in-Chief.

We are so proud.

Our Lady, please help us.

Michael Madri

San Pedro

RE: Health Insurance in Crisis

Great story in the Random Lengths this week…(Health Insurance in Crisis Jan. 23 edition, pg. 2)

Thank you for having the courage to print something about it. Apparently, all of the bigger papers are not interested.

Mary Ann Pirozzi-Bond

Pirozzi Chiropractic & Massage Therapy

Why Is Fort Bragg, California So Racist?

Braxton Bragg was a slave owner from the South. Bragg was an angry, abusive, inbred alcoholic lout. The product of Confederate cousins reproducing, he became a general in Dixie who was confusing. His battle orders were ridiculous and nonsensical. General Bragg was a master at killing his own men. So stupid was Bragg, that the Union should honor him.

Fort Bragg, California – why not lean into the joke? Statues of Braxton everywhere covered in egg yolks? But eggs are so expensive now, it would be a waste when we can just simply change Fort Bragg’s name! I prefer town monikers that are intentionally dumb, so here are ten options for that racist town’s residents to choose from:

#1) White Trash Beach

#2) Mendocino’s Disgrace

#3) Rednecktopia

#4) Sundown Town

#5) J.D. Vance’s Couchville

#6) Kash Patelistan

#7) Ku Klux Klan Land

#8) Grand Dragon Dunes

#9) Surf Nazi City

#10) Trumptard Town

Jake Pickering

Arcata, CA

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Print



Like this: Like Loading...