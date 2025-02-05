RPV Land Movement Community Update, City Council Meeting Discussion Recap

At the Feb. 4 Rancho Palos Verdes city council meeting, the council received a comprehensive update on the landslide emergency. According to the latest data, average movement for the entire landslide complex has decelerated approximately 3% since early December 2024. The Portuguese Bend Landslide has reached a steady state of movement since the end of October, while the Abalone Cove Landslide and upper Altamira Complex points continue to slightly decelerate.

A map shows the proposed locations of new deep dewatering wells in ACLAD’s conceptual plan.

The council affirmed the use of the city’s $1.6 million loan to the Abalone Cove Landslide Abatement District or ACLAD for its plan to drill 8-10 new deep dewatering wells 250 feet underground within the district’s boundaries. ACLAD anticipates installation can be completed within the next couple of months, but more detailed information will be presented at a future council meeting. The revised loan terms are tentatively scheduled to go before the council on Feb. 18.

The council extended by 60 days the local emergency declarations in the landslide area and the temporary prohibition of bicycles, motorcycles, and other similar wheeled vehicles from an approximately 2-mile stretch of Palos Verdes Drive South from Wayfarers Chapel to Schooner Drive.

Voluntary Property Buyout Program Update

Earlier this week, city staff met with the California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services or Cal OES regarding the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s or FEMA $42 million Voluntary Property Buyout Program. Cal OES has requested additional information for FEMA’s review of program applications, which the city will provide expeditiously. The city now anticipates being able to offer buyouts for 23 properties. Of these buyouts, 15 are expected for red-tagged properties, and eight for yellow-tagged properties. Staff is determining which eight of the 37 yellow-tagged properties seeking buyouts will be prioritized for this round of program funding.

If you have questions, email the city at landmovement@rpvca.gov.

Details: PDF of proposed locations of new deep dewatering wells in ACLAD’s conceptual plan:https://tinyurl.com/Deep-de-watering-wells

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Print



Like this: Like Loading...