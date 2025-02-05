Mayor Bass Launches the LA Disaster Relief Navigator at LACity.gov

LOS ANGELES – A new online tool to help Angelenos affected by the recent wildfires is now available at lacity.gov. Mayor Karen Bass and the Mayor’s Fund for Los Angeles today launched the LA Disaster Relief Navigator, which gives Angelenos tailored resources and plans for recovery.

“Angelenos are continuing to navigate grief and shock. My commitment is to do everything we can to get people the help they need as conveniently as possible,” Mayor Bass said. “The Disaster Recovery Centers have already helped more than 5,000 families get help in person, and now the LA Disaster Relief Navigator will help Angelenos get help wherever they are. Thank you to Better Angels and Imagine LA for partnering with the Mayor’s Fund and my office to make this resource a reality, and to the Annenberg Foundation and the R&S Kayne Foundation for their generous support and partnership.”

The LA Disaster Relief Navigator asks personalized questions to create individual Disaster Action Plans including government programs, insurance assistance, home damage remediation, temporary and permanent housing solutions, cash grants and valuable local community services.

“The navigator exists because of the hard work and expertise of Better Angels and Imagine LA, in partnership with the Mayor’s Office and the Mayor’s Fund,” said Conway Collis, President and CEO of the Mayor’s Fund for Los Angeles. “This important online tool helps Angelenos impacted by the wildfires, including people who are now facing job and income losses, access the many services available to them.”

The LA Disaster Relief Navigator is the result of partnership between the developers, Better Angels and Imagine LA, and the Mayor’s Office and the Mayor’s Fund for Los Angeles. It was made possible through support from the Annenberg Foundation and the R&S Kayne Foundation Los Angeles.

The LA Disaster Relief Navigator is available at lacity.gov or accessible directly at wildfires.betterangels.la.

