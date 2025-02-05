Hahn Wants Experienced Local Labor Included in Post-Fire Ocean Clean-Up Effort

LOS ANGELES — As the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors Feb. 4 discussed immediate action to remove toxic fire debris and contaminant runoff from LA County beaches and coastal waters, Hahn asked that local labor with experience in ocean clean-ups be included.

“ILWU Local 56 members are experts in responding to hazmat situations and spills in our harbor,” said Supervisor Janice Hahn. “They have the experience, they have the know-how, and we should tap them as we respond to this crisis.”

In the wake of the devastating wildfires, stormwater runoff washed ash and debris onto local beaches and into the ocean. The Department of Public Health ordered an Ocean Water Closure for Las Flores State Beach to Santa Monica State Beach on Jan. 27. Beach users have been cautioned to avoid water and sand contact where fire debris and heavy ash are observed until further notice as fire debris runoff and pollutants in the water and on the sand may contain toxic or carcinogenic chemicals.

The board Feb. 5 approved a motion aimed at taking immediate action to address the fire debris and contaminant runoff on county beaches and in the ocean including requesting state and federal assistance and identifying best practices for removing carcinogenic chemicals and debris. Hahn requested that the Department of Public Works work directly with ILWU Local 56 on identifying best practices for this work using their experience.

The Department of Public Works will report back to the board in 15 days.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Print



Like this: Like Loading...