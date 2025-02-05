POLA Seeks Applications From Nonprofits for FY 2025/26 Community Investment Grant Program

LOS ANGELES — The application process for the Port of Los Angeles’ community investment grant program is now open for non-profit organizations seeking FY 2025/26 funding or sponsorships for community-related events, programs and projects.

Interested 501(c)(3) organizations can apply for either a large grant (more than $100,000) or general grant (under $100,000).

All community grants are endowed through the City of Los Angeles Harbor Department Revenue Fund. As such, grant proposals must be compliant with the Tidelands Public Trust. To be eligible for funding, proposed initiatives must relate to navigation of the waters, maritime commerce, fishing, marine environment ecological preservation, marine-related scientific study, water-related recreation, or visitor-serving waterfront activities

Applications are due by 4 p.m., March 24. The grant application and information on how to apply is now available here: https://www.portoflosangeles.org/community/grants

A committee comprised of port, city and community representatives will review all grant applications. Funds for this grant pilot program come from port revenues, which are non-tax supported.

Time: 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 19

Cost: Free

Details: Workshop link: https://tinyurl.com/POLA-community-grant-webinar

Venue: Online

