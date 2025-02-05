Restoration Project Volunteer Opportunity: Support for the Unhoused Community

The Restoration Project invites you Feb. 15 to join it in an initiative aimed at supporting the unhoused community in Wilmington. Your participation can make a significant impact on the lives of those in need. During this event clothing and hygiene kits will be distributed as well as the offering of hair washing, hair cuts, foot washing, a delicious breakfast, facilitating and access to resources and more. Your effort counts, and together we can create positive impact

How You Can Help:

Volunteer: Join us on the day of the event to lend a hand.

Donate: If you are unable to volunteer, consider donating financially so the Restoration Project can move closer to its dream of opening a community ‘Day Center,’ or donating items such as blankets, personal hygiene products, etc. https://therestorationproject.org/services/donating/

Spread the Word: Share this invitation with friends, family, and colleagues who may also want to get involved to help create a more compassionate community.

Time: 8 a.m. to 12 p.m., Feb. 15

Details: To RSVP sign up at: https://therestorationproject.wufoo.com/forms/zz7kzs211svvau/

Location: Port City Church, 24919 S Avalon Blvd, Wilmington

