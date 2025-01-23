City of Carson Partners With Nonprofit Prevailing Family Life Center to Aid Wildfire Victims

CARSON — Recent devastating wildfires in the Los Angeles area have left a trail of destruction, impacted countless homes and displaced numerous families. In response to this crisis, the City of Carson Jan 16 joined with the Prevailing Family Life Center to provide critical support and relief to those affected.

The collaboration, which is named Operation Carson Cares, aims to channel much-needed donations directly to families who have been severely impacted by the fires. Through this partnership, the City of Carson and the Prevailing Family Life Center are committed to assist in rebuilding communities during this challenging time.

“We recognize the urgent need to support our neighbors who have faced tremendous loss due to the wildfires,” said Mayor of Carson Lula Davis-Holmes. “By partnering with the Prevailing Family Life Center, we can efficiently direct resources where they are most needed, providing essential aid to those struggling to recover.”

Community members in Carson are encouraged to contribute to the relief effort by making financial donations through the Prevailing Family Life Center. Donations can be made securely and conveniently through:

Zelle: info@prevailingflc.org

Cash App: $prevailingflc

Check: Payable to Prevailing Family Life Center.

Mail checks & gift cards: Prevailing Family Life Center at 552 E. Carson Street, Suite 104-464, Carson, California, 90745

Drop-off checks & gift cards: Church office available 7seven days a week between 1 and 6 p.m. at 1609 E. Del Amo Blvd., Carson, CA 90746.

For more information on how to donate and support Los Angeles wildfire victims,

visit Prevailing Family Life Center’s website

https://prevailingfamilylifecenter.org/operation-carson-cares/ or contact 424-209-2556.

