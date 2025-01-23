Update: Hughes, Eaton and Palisades Fires Jan. 23

Here are the latest updates from LA County’s Coordinated Joint Information Center as of 10 a.m., Jan. 23.

Hughes Fire

Fire Size: 10,176 acres, 14% contained

Structures Threatened: 14,611

Structures Damaged: 0

Structures Destroyed: 0

Note: Does not include structures believed destroyed, but pending confirmation.

Eaton Fire

Fire Size: 14,021 acres, 95% contained

Structures Threatened: 6,775

Structures Damaged: 1,073

Structures Destroyed: 9,418

Note: Does not include structures believed destroyed, but pending confirmation.

Palisades Fire

Fire Size: 23,448 acres, 72% contained

Structures Threatened: 12,417

Structures Damaged: 904

Structures Destroyed: 6,770

Note: Does not include structures believed destroyed, but pending confirmation.

National Weather Service Extends Red Flag Warning

Due to extremely low relative humidity and periods of gusty offshore winds, a Red Flag Warning has been extended through Jan. 24 until 10 a.m. for most of Los Angeles County.

There is a potential storm expected to enter the region on Saturday, Jan. 25, and last through Monday, Jan. 27. The latest forecast calls for a quarter to a half inch of rain with 10-20% chance of thunderstorms.

For more weather information from the National Weather Service, click here.

Casualties

The LA County Medical Examiner has confirmed 28 deaths as a result of the fires. The office continues investigating these deaths and will update their website with additional cases if more deaths are determined during search and rescue operations.

