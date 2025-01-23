Update: Hughes, Eaton and Palisades Fires Jan. 23

Pacific Palisades fire Jan. 7. Photo by Chris Villanueva

Here are the latest updates from LA County’s Coordinated Joint Information Center as of 10 a.m., Jan. 23.

Hughes Fire
Fire Size: 10,176 acres, 14% contained
Structures Threatened: 14,611
Structures Damaged: 0
Structures Destroyed: 0
Note: Does not include structures believed destroyed, but pending confirmation.
Eaton Fire
Fire Size: 14,021 acres, 95% contained
Structures Threatened: 6,775
Structures Damaged: 1,073
Structures Destroyed: 9,418
Note: Does not include structures believed destroyed, but pending confirmation.
Palisades Fire
Fire Size: 23,448 acres, 72% contained
Structures Threatened: 12,417
Structures Damaged: 904
Structures Destroyed: 6,770
Note: Does not include structures believed destroyed, but pending confirmation.

National Weather Service Extends Red Flag Warning
Due to extremely low relative humidity and periods of gusty offshore winds, a Red Flag Warning has been extended through Jan. 24 until 10 a.m. for most of Los Angeles County.
There is a potential storm expected to enter the region on Saturday, Jan. 25, and last through Monday, Jan. 27. The latest forecast calls for a quarter to a half inch of rain with 10-20% chance of thunderstorms.
For more weather information from the National Weather Service, click here.

Casualties
The LA County Medical Examiner has confirmed 28 deaths as a result of the fires. The office continues investigating these deaths and will update their website with additional cases if more deaths are determined during search and rescue operations.

