Los Angeles City Council Confirms Wilmington Resident Yolanda De La Torre as Harbor Commissioner

LOS ANGELES — The Los Angeles City Council Jan. 15 approved the appointment of Yolanda De La Torre to the Los Angeles Board of Harbor Commissioners, the oversight body for the Port of Los Angeles. A long-time Wilmington resident and dedicated community leader, De La Torre was nominated to the position by Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass.

“As the City continues its urgent response to the windstorm and moves forward on a sweeping recovery plan to rebuild homes, businesses and communities, we must also ensure our Port of Los Angeles remains well positioned to move essential goods for this effort,” said Mayor Bass. “Ensuring that the community of Wilmington has a strong voice and advocate on the Los Angeles Harbor Commission has been an important priority for me. With Yolanda’s extensive background, hands-on experience, and years of commitment and service to the families, youth and seniors of the Los Angeles Harbor area, she will add a critical local perspective to the Board.

“Last year was a record-breaking year for the Port and the entire country relies on it for goods movement,” Mayor Bass added. “I look forward to seeing how Yolanda’s local roots and strong relationships within Port communities will support our progress moving forward.”

For nearly three decades, De La Torre has worked for the YMCA of Metropolitan Los Angeles, serving as the executive director for Wilmington since 1995, and more recently, as the YMCA’s district representative. This month, she will join YMCA’s mission advancement team as vice president, supporting the MA team in fundraising for 28 YMCAs throughout Los Angeles County.

De La Torre holds a Bachelor of Science degree in human services from Springfield College, and a Master of Business Administration from the University of Phoenix. She is an active member of the Wilmington Rotary Club and was honored as Woman of the Year by the Wilmington Chamber of Commerce in both 2019 and 2021.

De La Torre will replace Harbor Commissioner Mike Muñoz on the Board. Recently passed Measure HH in Los Angeles requires that the Harbor Commission have at least one representative from each San Pedro and Wilmington. Her board term officially starts Jan. 17.

The Los Angeles Board of Harbor Commissioners oversees the management and operation of the Port of Los Angeles. Commissioners are volunteers who are appointed by the Mayor of Los Angeles and confirmed by the Los Angeles City Council.

