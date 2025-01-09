Saving Brouwerij West

San Pedro Comes Together to Keep te Brewery Going

By Rosie Knight, Columnist

Although San Pedro has been part of Los Angeles since 1909, it has a culture and vibe all of its own, with artists, radicals, musicians, and more calling it home. At the heart of that community are local businesses, which allow all of the above and more to mingle, eat, chat and drink. In 2016 Brouwerij West opened its doors in an old WWII warehouse, marking a vibrant new chapter for the LA Waterfront. Since then the brewery — run by Brian Mercer and David Holop — has become a staple for San Pedro locals and visitors alike. So it took many by surprise when on December 19, Brouwerij West announced that they would soon be closing.

In a statement posted on Instagram the beloved local business said, “Almost 9 years ago we opened our doors and launched this ambitious project that is Brouwerij West in San Pedro. This brewery has been more than a business — it’s been our heart and soul, a gathering place, and a home away from home for so many. You all have filled our tasting room and courtyard with so many great memories. You have always embraced our unique style, celebrated our creativity, and stood by us through thick and thin. For that, we will be forever grateful.”

It wasn’t just an appreciation of their loyal customers though as the statement revealed that time was up for the brewery in its current location. “That said, it looks like the time has come to say goodbye. We’re doing everything we can to see if we can figure out a way to continue to be a part of the San Pedro community, but short of a holiday miracle, we only have a short time left here – maybe a month or two, we’ll post more info as we know it.”

Citing COVID, changing social habits, and more the statement seemed to be a bookend to the near decade of business that Brouwerij West had brought to the Pedro waterfront. But potentially that very “holiday miracle” that they’d been looking for began to appear as the business was inundated by support and love from those in the community who were shocked to hear about their closure. Residents flooded social media to share their memories of the brewery and what it meant to them and just a few days later, Brouwerij West launched a GoFundMe in the hopes of earning enough money to stay in their Warehouse 9 location.

On GoFundMe, the owners of the brewery shared just how much that community support means to them. “On Thursday, December 19, 2024, we shared the news that without a holiday miracle, our San Pedro brewery and tasting room will close in the next month or two. The support from the community in the days since has been overwhelming. We knew there was a lot of love out there, but to see it all has been incredible. Truly, thank you. Your response has heightened our resolve to stay open and to remain a part of this amazing community.”

They’ve garnered over 250 donations already, including support from local business and regular Brouwerij West food truck, Ciao Bella Pizzeria and GoFundMe itself.

The brewery also has the support of Councilmember Tim McOsker, who spoke to Random Lengths at the annual Polar Bear Plunge.

“Brouwerij West has been really a great business and an important part of this community, a great place for families to get together,” McOsker said. “I love that it’s family-friendly. My kids and my grandkids can go and can enjoy time together in that central area. So I think it’s going to be really important for us to support Brewery West, as they’re continuing to operate, and also to support them in the efforts for their fundraiser.”

No matter what happens, McOsker has been proactive in looking for options for the beloved San Pedro business. “I’ve also been talking to folks to make sure that we can come up with other alternatives. If there’s some other alternative to assist with the business plan or with business assistance, or a way to keep them here, if possible. I don’t want to over-commit on that, but it’s important that we look at every option and make sure that there are, you know, healthy family-friendly activities, everything from jumping in the water to being able to enjoy time together with family at Brouwerij West.”

You can support the GoFundMe here: https://www.gofundme.com/f/brouwerij-west-community-gofundme

