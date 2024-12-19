State Lands Commission and Ports of Long Beach & Humboldt Launch Offshore Wind Energy Partnership

The California State Lands Commission and the ports of Long Beach and Humboldt Dec. 18 announced an agreement to advance floating offshore wind energy development off the California coast to facilitate port infrastructure upgrades needed to support offshore wind.

Offshore wind energy is poised to transform the way California generates energy. It will help the state meet its goal of transitioning to 100% renewable energy by 2045, with up to 25 gigawatts of that energy coming from offshore wind. Staging and integration sites – waterfront areas where floating turbines are assembled – are critical for offshore wind energy development off the California coast.

The ports of Long Beach and Humboldt are developing terminals to assemble wind turbines on floating platforms that would be towed to installation areas 20-30 miles offshore of Humboldt County and Morro Bay. The ports have been identified in the California Energy Commission’s Offshore Wind Strategic Plan as key sites necessary for the successful deployment of floating offshore wind in California.

The State Lands Commission has worked with both ports this past year to structure a partnership that will help bring these projects to fruition while uplifting California Native American tribes and historically underserved communities, protecting the environment and engaging local communities.

“We thank the State Lands Commission for focusing on a multi-port strategy that allows the Port of Long Beach and the Port of Humboldt to serve as turbine assembly sites in California’s floating offshore wind industry,” said Port of Long Beach CEO Mario Cordero. “This agreement, combined with the climate bond recently approved by California voters and the state’s commitment to procure up to 7.6 gigawatts of energy from offshore wind by 2035, gives the industry and California ports the confidence to invest in Long Beach’s Pier Wind and other complementary projects and create thousands of good-paying jobs.”

Each of the collaboration areas in the agreement is essential to bring offshore wind energy to California. The Commission and ports will also collaborate to align staging and integration site development with broader offshore wind considerations, such as transmission, power purchasing, workforce development, manufacturing, and other supply chain developments, science and technology innovations, and sea space leasing.

