Lomita Assistant City Manager Gary Sugano Set to Retire

After an impressive 30 year career in government service including 21 years of dedication and commitment to serving the residents of Lomita, assistant city manager Gary Sugano will retire. Sugano joined Lomita in 2003 as the community and economic development director, where his visionary leadership and commitment to progress shaped the city’s growth and future. He was appointed assistant city manager in 2010 and has served in that role since that time. His legacy and commitment to Lomita will be cherished for years to come.

