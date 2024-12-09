Holiday Package Scam

Don’t get scammed this holiday season

By Alejandro Barlow

From the minute after Thanksgiving dinner until December 24, it is package season. Amazon boxes show up with holiday gifts or unexpected items.

Holiday packages may be unpacked and items wrapped individually or the package is simply wrapped in wrapping paper and put under the tree. While most of these packages will be the items you ordered, be cautious of unknown packages because they may hide a scam.

This new scam involves a package being delivered to your home. The package could be from a store you frequently purchased from or an unmarked box addressed to you. The package will have some items inside and may have QR codes on the items or a letter with a QR code telling you to scan it to claim rewards, discount codes, etc… Once the QR code is scanned with a phone, the link appears to be normal linking to a website, or may not do anything at all. The QR code puts Malware onto the device and hacks into everything your phone has access to.

Those who have fallen prey to this scam did not know anything was wrong until hours later when their bank accounts were drained completely.

Banks are unable to help because the bank sees that you are the one who authorized a transfer of funds from one account to another to occur.

Malware, or Malicious software is any software that is used to steal data, damage or destroy computers and systems, According to Cisco a computer software website. It is a Trojan Horse of the computer age.

The malware downloaded onto your phone is used to obtain any information that is on your phone. Website login information, email information, photos, personal information, social security, etc.

Some restaurants moved to have a digital-only menu and presenting QR codes at each table, or scan-to-order coffee shop places. The QR code scam is the same regardless of where the QR codes come from. Malware is installed on your device without your knowledge and all information is downloaded and stolen.

Double-check that all packages have been ordered and be cautious of any links and QR codes during this holiday season.

